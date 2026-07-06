Fallout Lucky 38 glasses review - "Stylish with a touch of leather"

Stylish pair of glasses

Officially licensed

Comes with a collector's case, pouch and cloth

Gunnar is known for their high-quality gaming glasses, and they've got a new gaming-themed pair that has been released! The Fallout Lucky 38 is the newest pair in their Fallout range, inspired by Fallout, obviously. This pair has its classic round lenses, which have a little side panel made of leather, and it feels fantastic.

This collaboration is meant to take on the old-world charm and neon glamour of the Fallout TV series, creating a pair of frames that look vintage, mysterious, and like they belong on a high-profile individual. I quite like the little flip-out sides, which have premium leather shields (which can be removed if they are just a bit much).

The lenses themselves have three different tints: the amber tint, which is their classic, and blocks harmful blue light and 100% of UV light. This allows you to game for longer without headaches from eye strain. This pair of glasses also comes in their sunglasses tint, along with a sun shift that switches between sunglasses outside and amber-tinted glasses inside.

The Fallout Lucky 38 glasses come with a leather collector's case that snaps closed, which is super durable. There is also a microfiber pouch and a matching microfiber cleaning cloth that has some iconic visuals from Fallout on it. Everything feels well-made and like they've spent the time truly inspired by Fallout. It does make sense, as they are officially licensed.

This pair of glasses does feel like quality, and I am a big fan of the general look and design. It's one of those things that if you're a fan of Fallout, you'll see the inspiration; otherwise, you'll be seeing a sleek and cool pair of glasses that could be formal or informal, depending on how you dress them up.