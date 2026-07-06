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Fallout Lucky 38 glasses review - "Stylish with a touch of leather"
By Jupiter Hadley
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  • Stylish pair of glasses
  • Officially licensed
  • Comes with a collector's case, pouch and cloth

Gunnar is known for their high-quality gaming glasses, and they've got a new gaming-themed pair that has been released! The Fallout Lucky 38 is the newest pair in their Fallout range, inspired by Fallout, obviously. This pair has its classic round lenses, which have a little side panel made of leather, and it feels fantastic.

This collaboration is meant to take on the old-world charm and neon glamour of the Fallout TV series, creating a pair of frames that look vintage, mysterious, and like they belong on a high-profile individual. I quite like the little flip-out sides, which have premium leather shields (which can be removed if they are just a bit much). 

Gunnar Fallout Lucky 38 glasses with accessories

The lenses themselves have three different tints: the amber tint, which is their classic, and blocks harmful blue light and 100% of UV light. This allows you to game for longer without headaches from eye strain. This pair of glasses also comes in their sunglasses tint, along with a sun shift that switches between sunglasses outside and amber-tinted glasses inside.

Close up of the accessories and the Fallout Lucky 38 glasses

The Fallout Lucky 38 glasses come with a leather collector's case that snaps closed, which is super durable. There is also a microfiber pouch and a matching microfiber cleaning cloth that has some iconic visuals from Fallout on it. Everything feels well-made and like they've spent the time truly inspired by Fallout. It does make sense, as they are officially licensed. 

This pair of glasses does feel like quality, and I am a big fan of the general look and design. It's one of those things that if you're a fan of Fallout, you'll see the inspiration; otherwise, you'll be seeing a sleek and cool pair of glasses that could be formal or informal, depending on how you dress them up.

Fallout Lucky 38 glasses review - "Stylish with a touch of leather"

The Gunnar Fallout Lucky 38 glasses are a fantastic use of the Fallout TV show, creating something stylish that can also be quite helpful if you are a gamer.
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Jupiter Hadley
Jupiter Hadley
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Jupiter is a prolific indie game journalist with a focus on smaller indie gems. She covers thousands of game jams and indie games on her YouTube channel, letting every game have a moment in the spotlight. She runs indiegamejams.com, a calendar of all of the game jams going on in the world, and judges many jams and events. You can find her on Twitter as @Jupiter_Hadley