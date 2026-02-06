GameSir G7 Pro Zenless Zone Zero Controller Review - "Game on Android with precision"

Responsive controls

GameSir went all out with the G7 Pro Zenless Zone Zero controller, which takes inspiration from the mobile RPG, Zenless Zone Zero. This new controller takes the G7 series to the next level with Mag-Res TMR joysticks, mappable buttons, and a variety of included accessories to customise your device’s look.

First Impressions of the G7 Pro Zenless Zone Zero Edition Controller

The Zenless Zone edition comes in a sizeable cardboard box. Remove the slipcase, and you’ll see three drawers. Pull out the top drawer to reveal a manual and a Zenless Zone Zero keychain.

The middle drawer contains accessories, including a charging cable, a 2.4 dongle, a set of faceplates, and alternate joysticks and D-pads. Finally, open the bottom drawer to find a sturdy black controller case containing your new controller and charging dock.

Featuring the classic Xbox control layout, this special edition G7 Pro has all your standard controls plus an extra set of bumpers up top and a pair of mappable buttons on the back. At the same time, the back of the controller is black, and the interchangeable faceplates mean you can switch between grey/black and silver/white.

The D-pad is a striking silver (no matter which one you apply), as are the X, Y, A, and B buttons. Finally, the charging dock is black with the Zenless Zone Zero logo emblazoned on it. There's also a compartment on the bottom of the dock for storing your dongle.

The GameSir G7 Pro Zenless Zero Edition is for Android, Xbox, and PC

This device is compatible with Android, Xbox, and PC. For Xbox and PC, you have a choice between wired and wireless connections. However, you’ll need to use Bluetooth to connect to your Android device. Unfortunately, it’s not compatible with iOS.

To pair the controller to your phone or tablet, ensure the toggle on the back is set to Bluetooth, then tap the home button and scan for new devices to pair with on your mobile device.

The Zenless Zone Zero controller performs well under pressure. The rubber texture of the joysticks keeps your thumbs from sliding. The buttons are spaced well to avoid accidental button pushing, and the device feels light yet solid in your hands. Rubberised grips stop the controller from slipping in your hands during intense gaming sessions, and the buttons are very responsive, as I’ve come to expect from GameSir.

Gaming with the G7 Pro Zenless Zone Zero controller

Not once while exploring dungeons in 9th Dawn III or experiencing little tastes of various genres of play in Evoland 2 did I experience stuck or slow-to-rebound buttons. Of course, I couldn’t review the Zenless Zone Zero edition controller without testing it with the game it's inspired by. Combating enemies in the Hollows felt fluid thanks to the ultra-responsive controls.

Due to its design, I often accidentally pressed the wrong direction when using the default D-pad. However, after swapping it out with one of the extra D-pads, I no longer had this issue.

GameSir’s latest controller also handles like a dream on PC and Xbox. Whether battling hordes of super mutants in Fallout 76, investigating supernatural phenomena in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, or teaming up with talking alien guns in High on Life, the Zenless Zone Zero controller never once let me down.

The only real downside, other than the lack of iOS compatibility, to this beast of a controller is the price. Retailing at $129.99 USD, it’s not exactly budget-friendly. However, if you’re looking for a controller offering high performance and a customizable appearance, the newest G7 Pro model is likely a good fit.

GameSir's G7 Pro Zenless Zone Zero controller features a powerful battery

The 1200mAh batterymeans you can play for hours on end without needing to stop and charge. I was able to get well over 10 hours of gameplay in before the battery died. The included charging dock makes charging your device convenient. Rather than dealing with a charging cord every time, you can just leave your dock plugged in and set your controller on top whenever its battery needs a boost.

The GameSir G7 Pro Zenless Zone Zero edition controller is an absolute joy to use. The buttons and triggers are incredibly responsive. Not once did they get stuck down or not pop back up quickly when pressed. The Mag-Res TMR Analogue Stick joysticks allow you to move through game worlds with precision and grace.

Further, you can customise the controller’s look with the included thumbstick covers and swappable faceplates. Add to that a long battery life, mappable buttons, and a long-lasting battery, and GameSir has clearly outdone itself with the G7 Pro Zenless Zone Zero edition.