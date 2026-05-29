SIVGA M260 Wired Earbuds review - "Wired but not so comfortable"

You can plug it into your phone

Very durable

Great wired length

I gotta say, I have been a fan of wired earbuds for my entire life. When they started phasing out, I was really upset. I am not the type of person who often remembers to charge my earbuds. I am also the type of person to lose my earbuds, need to buy a pair at an airport, get a pair of wireless ones, and then need to charge them before I am even able to use them. So, I am happy to see that people are still making wired earbuds! The SIVGA M260 wired earbuds are just that - a pair of wired earbuds that you can use with your phone.

The SIVGA M260 wired earbuds are a pair of USB-C earbuds that can connect to the bottom of your Android or newer iPhone, so that you can instantly use them. This does mean that you cannot charge your phone at the same time as you listen to music, but that's rarely something I am doing anyway. The design itself feels more premium than a pair of earbuds I had wrapped around my iPod as a child - with the plastic, almost braided wire that comes together. I like the silver look of it and how high-quality it all feels - very durable.

The length of the SIVGA M260 Wired Earbuds is good; it's not too short at all. On the wire, you can directly increase and decrease the volume of the music or games you are listening to. If you are listening to music, you can also pause it through the middle button, which is a nice touch.

Now, my real issue is with the actual earbuds themselves. These are round, hard, with a little soft fabric around the actual outside. It's exactly like earbuds used to be - and it's hard to have in your ears for any length of time for me. They just feel extremely uncomfortable without having any sort of give or design that is meant to go into your ear. For whatever reason, you can actually remove the earbud from the wire, but there are so many warnings in the instructions about doing this incorrectly (and I am not sure why you'd remove them anyway) that I didn't attempt it.

As the SIVGA M260 earbuds are meant to just sit outside of your ear, instead of being more pressed to your ear, they don't provide a lot of noise cancellation when it comes to other sounds around. The sound quality itself is just okay. It's far better than wired earbuds used to be! For this price point, it's what you'd expect.

This pair of earbuds comes with a larger travel case, much larger than I would use, but it's a nice feature. I do very much like the vibes - I just wish that the earbud aspect of it was more modern.