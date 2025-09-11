Edifier ES850NB review - "Great battery life"

Sleek, light-weight design

Fantastic battery life

Quick mute hand controls

Edifier doesn't let me down when it comes to quality pairs of headphones. They seem to be releasing a good variety (at different price points) of over-the-head earphones that have a lot of positives and great sound quality. The Edifier ES850NB is another such pair of headphones.

The Look of the Edifier ES850NB

This pair of headphones is very sleek-looking, with a sort of textured plastic on the outside of the earphones that resembles faux leather. It's more of a plastic feel when you actually touch them, however. There is cushioning on the top of the headband, as well as some pull on either side if you like adjusting them. On the left-hand side of the set, there are no buttons on the ears, but on the right side, you'll find the on/off button, volume on either side, the Bluetooth button and the charging port.

Charging

When it comes to charging the Edifier ES850NB, it charges via the USB-C to USB wire that's included. I really like the battery life in this pair of headphones. It lists that you should expect around 92 hours of battery life with noise cancelling off (53 hours with it on), and it does match this. You can go absolutely ages without needing to recharge the headset, which is really ideal for people like me who suck at remembering to charge things.

The Edifier ES850NB is pretty comfortable for long use, though I felt that they could have been a bit more ed in the ear bit. The sound quality was good, especially for this mid-tier price range. The vocals were very clear, the treble is crisp, the bass is punchy... it all sounds fantastic. Though the headset does a good job of blocking out noise anyway, the cancellation is very good. This headset does have a built-in microphone, which I have no complaints about either.

There is this feature where if you put your hand over the right earphone, it will pause your music so you can hear what's going on around you. That's quite interesting as a feature, though there is a bit of a delay and learning curve on where to put your hand. The headset is also quite lightweight and comes with a case that you can twist it into, making it quite small for on-the-go travel.