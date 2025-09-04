Kiwi Ears Aventus review - "Colorful and compactable"

Compact and portable

Great sound quality

Lights up at the side!

Kiwi Ears Aventus is meant to be a pair of headphones designed for audiophiles, DJs and gamers. I am only a gamer out of that lot, but one out of three isn't bad! These headphones are simple and sleek in design, with Kiwi Ears plastered across each side. This bit actually lights up, making it rainbow, which is really fun for those who like a bit of colour.

The ears on either side of the Kiwi Ears Aventus are a good size, easily covering the entirety of my ears without any issues. A lot of these headphones also sort of adjust. The ears can pivot from side to side. They also fold up into the headband for easy storage and to fit into smaller spaces. The Kiwi Ears Aventus comes with a little carrying case that not only holds the headphones but also a few cables in case you need to plug them into something!

There is a fair amount of padding all around the Kiwi Ears Aventus, with a lot of ways to adjust the band. For me, and this is a bit of a weird complaint, but the headset was very slippery. It wouldn't stay tight on my head when walking around the house. I do feel that if I were to DJ in this pair, I wouldn't be able to bop my head much without holding them down; otherwise, it would move a lot.

On the ears, there is an on button, with the volume on either side, on the left side. On the right, there is a button to turn on noise cancellation and a button to switch through the three lighting modes: one is just a rainbow light, one is a colour-changing rainbow light, and another turns the light off completely. You can also charge the headset from the right ear, with a USB-C cable, though that wasn't included in my pair, and I got two of the exact same AUX cables for some reason.

When it comes down to technicality, I used the Kiwi Ears Aventus via Bluetooth 5.4, where it had low latency and felt good to me. The sound quality was louder than others that I have worn, and the noise cancellation works well to cut out a lot of background noise; it's meant to cut ambient noise by up to 35dB.

The Kiwi Ears Aventus does have a built-in microphone, which worked well on the limited calls I had. I don't really feel like anyone has complained about my call quality in quite some time, so these seemed to be decent enough.

Now, onto something I really care about, battery life! Without noise cancelling and the lights turned on, it states there are 82 hours of battery life. However, mine didn't feel like they held up that well! With the lights and noise cancelling on, it's meant to have 18 hours of life, which did seem right when both were on. This headset does have a quick charge feature, which gives you 4 hours of use with a 10-minute charge - very useful for those who are forgetful!