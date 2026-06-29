Redmagic 11S Pro review - "The king stays on the throne"

Gaming phones don't usually play it safe, especially when it comes to design. They want to stand out and to grab your attention, and they usually come with flashy RGBs; however, if you want a gaming phone that is slightly more discreet when it comes to design, the Redmagic 11S Pro is the one to get.
Why, you might ask? Well, this review should clear that up.
The previous generation was already one of the fastest gaming phones you could buy, and this model focuses on refining the experience, if you could even imagine it going further. The new Redmagic 11S Pro delivers phenomenal gaming performance without compromising on its everyday use.
Of course, it retains its signature Redmagic look, which you can easily recognise if you've seen one before.
The transparent elements, RGB lighting, shoulder triggers, and the built-in liquid cooling remain some of the brand's signature features, which only look better in the 11S Pro. And to be completely honest with you, it still (thankfully) avoids the overly aggressive "gaming laptop" aesthetic we're so often used to when it comes to gaming devices.
One of the things I love about the series is that it has a completely flat back. That means the phone won't wobble when placed on a desk, which, as you probably know if you're a gamer, means the world.
On the front side, you will notice (or not) a really discreet under-display selfie camera. This selfie camera keeps the display uninterrupted by punch holes or notches, which gives it that sleek look. Whether you're playing MOBAs, shooters, or simply watching content, that uninterrupted display genuinely makes a difference.
This is still a large and fairly heavy device, though. If you're looking for something compact or light, then I'm sorry to disappoint, but a gaming phone might not be for you.
During my free time, I did a little experiment, and with some social media use, it took the battery 4 days to fully deplete. I also tried leaving the phone idle to see how long it takes to fully drain the battery, and you'll never guess: 11 days (or roughly 267 hours, give or take a few minutes).
I think that speaks for itself, especially if you want a device that won't require daily charging.
Could the cameras be better? Absolutely.
Could you play games on a non-gaming phone? Sure.
But if your priority is pushing mobile games to their absolute limits without spending a fortune, the Redmagic 11S Pro continues to sit comfortably at the top of the gaming phone market.