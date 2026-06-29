Redmagic 11S Pro review - "The king stays on the throne"

Gaming phones don't usually play it safe, especially when it comes to design. They want to stand out and to grab your attention, and they usually come with flashy RGBs; however, if you want a gaming phone that is slightly more discreet when it comes to design, the Redmagic 11S Pro is the one to get.

Why, you might ask? Well, this review should clear that up.

Redmagic 11S Pro specs

Performance : Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Version, CPU 4.74 GHz, GPU 1,300 MHz, 19% CPU Performance Boost; 24% GPU Performance Boost (when compared to the 10S Pro)

: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Version, CPU 4.74 GHz, GPU 1,300 MHz, 19% CPU Performance Boost; 24% GPU Performance Boost (when compared to the 10S Pro) Display : 2688x1216 Pixels, 144Hz Refresh Rate

: 2688x1216 Pixels, 144Hz Refresh Rate Battery : 7,500 mAh Battery With 80W Wired And Wireless Fast Charging

: 7,500 mAh Battery With 80W Wired And Wireless Fast Charging Cooling : Liquid Metal 3.0 fluorinated liquid cooling system + Vapor Chamber 13,116 mm2, Waterproof TurboFan 24,000 RPM

: Liquid Metal 3.0 fluorinated liquid cooling system + Vapor Chamber 13,116 mm2, Waterproof TurboFan 24,000 RPM AI integration : Real-time voice translation, AI photo editing, customizable Magic Key

: Real-time voice translation, AI photo editing, customizable Magic Key Other: 80W Wired & Wireless Charging, Reverse Wireless Charging Supported

As per usual, before we dive into the experience of using this phone, I will start by listing all of its specs.

Improved design generation by generation

Every year, we're promised bigger fans, faster chips, brighter RGB lighting, and benchmark numbers that make even flagship phones blush. But the Redmagic 11S Pro takes a different approach. Instead of trying to reinvent an already successful formula, it simply makes it better. It does have the backbone to build upon, so that makes it easier (as you've probably read in the previous review of the Redmagic 11 Pro ).

The previous generation was already one of the fastest gaming phones you could buy, and this model focuses on refining the experience, if you could even imagine it going further. The new Redmagic 11S Pro delivers phenomenal gaming performance without compromising on its everyday use.

Of course, it retains its signature Redmagic look, which you can easily recognise if you've seen one before.

The transparent elements, RGB lighting, shoulder triggers, and the built-in liquid cooling remain some of the brand's signature features, which only look better in the 11S Pro. And to be completely honest with you, it still (thankfully) avoids the overly aggressive "gaming laptop" aesthetic we're so often used to when it comes to gaming devices.

One of the things I love about the series is that it has a completely flat back. That means the phone won't wobble when placed on a desk, which, as you probably know if you're a gamer, means the world.

Better cameras? Yes please!

If you're familiar with my previous reviews, then you know I've always been a little bit disappointed by the cameras. In all honesty, most gaming phones tend to sacrifice a little bit on the camera hardware. The Redmagic 11S Pro seems to have finally remedied this situation, because the cameras seem to have improved!

On the front side, you will notice (or not) a really discreet under-display selfie camera. This selfie camera keeps the display uninterrupted by punch holes or notches, which gives it that sleek look. Whether you're playing MOBAs, shooters, or simply watching content, that uninterrupted display genuinely makes a difference.

This is still a large and fairly heavy device, though. If you're looking for something compact or light, then I'm sorry to disappoint, but a gaming phone might not be for you.

Display for days

Better performance and solid battery life

The 6.85-inch AMOLED panel continues to be one of the biggest reasons to buy a Redmagic device. The high refresh rate keeps everything incredibly smooth, so there's nothing to comment on there. Of course, this is most obvious in games, where no matter if you're grinding ranked matches in CoD Mobile, farming in Genshin Impact, or just scrolling through social media, the display feels responsive.Once you buy a Redmagic, you know it's not so simple to go back to whatever other device you were using. I've never been disappointed by its performance, nor its battery life. When not gaming, a full charge can last me for days - literally! I believe if you're not doing any intensive gaming sessions, the phone can easily last for half a week.

During my free time, I did a little experiment, and with some social media use, it took the battery 4 days to fully deplete. I also tried leaving the phone idle to see how long it takes to fully drain the battery, and you'll never guess: 11 days (or roughly 267 hours, give or take a few minutes).

I think that speaks for itself, especially if you want a device that won't require daily charging.

Should you get it?

This phone is built for one specific audience, and that's people who want the best possible gaming experience on Android.

Could the cameras be better? Absolutely.

Could you play games on a non-gaming phone? Sure.

But if your priority is pushing mobile games to their absolute limits without spending a fortune, the Redmagic 11S Pro continues to sit comfortably at the top of the gaming phone market.