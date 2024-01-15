Haikyu!! Fly High opens pre-registration sign-ups in Japan for the upcoming sports card game

KLab Inc. has announced that pre-registration sign-ups are now open in Japan for Haikyu!! Fly High, letting players get first dibs on the card sports game based on the "Haikyu!!" anime series. There's no official date yet as to the opening of pre-orders for other regions, but sign-ups are said to be open soon following the Japanese sign-ups.

In Haikyu!! Fly High, you can look forward to diving into a sports card game where you can build your collection set in the popular anime franchise. There are plenty of fan-fave scenes and quotes to discover within the game, where the original series is brought to life in an entirely new way. You can build your own team and strategise the best tactics to dominate the volleyball matches.

To hype up players for the upcoming launch, the official website has also now been launched, along with the game's official social media channels. In case you're not familiar with the IP, the Haikyu!! anime began in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2012. Over the next 8 and a half years, 45 volumes were published until the series ended in July 2020.

If you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can soon do so by pre-registering for Haikyu!! Fly High. Sign-ups are only available in Japan at the moment though, with other regions to follow. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.