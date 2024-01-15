Caves of Lore is an upcoming pixel-art RPG from a solo indie dev, coming to iOS on January 30th

Solo indie dev TILTGames has announced the upcoming launch of Caves of Lore on iOS, letting players get their hands on the pixel-art RPG beginning January 30th. The turn-based title offers tactical combat and plenty of fantastical elements to discover, all laid out across a grid filled with hidden secrets and colourful fiends.

In Caves of Lore, you can look forward to customising your party for the ultimate survivability as you make the most of all the loot just waiting to be discovered around every corner. While you'll be faced with all manner of ancient horrors within the game, there's always room for some quirky humour as you build your 6-character party and venture deeper into the unknown.

The game also features more than 65 kinds of spells and abilities to tinker around with, along with over 50 monsters to take down and more than 40 NPCs to encounter along the way. There are 30+ quests to dive into across 20+ areas, so there's bound to be something to keep yourself busy in every playthrough.

If you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Caves of Lore on the iOS App Store as soon as it launches on January 30th. It's also available now on the Google Play Store, and is a premium title that costs $7.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.