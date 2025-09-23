Menu
Gunnar Tioga Glasses review - "Wooden detail on point"
By Jupiter Hadley
  • Sleek pair of blue light glasses
  • Made of interesting wood material
  • Inspired by the Tioga Lake in California

Inspiration for a fantastic accessory can come from anywhere. The latest pair of Gunnar blue light gaming glasses, called Gunnar Tioga, is inspired by the glacial waters of Tioga Lake, in California - a known tech hub. This set of spectacles is within the Mythic Performance Level Purity Collection, which aims at showcasing the best of the best when it comes to engineering and the finest materials that are out there.

Side view of the Gunnar Tioga glasses showing off wood detail

The Gunnar Tioga is made from a blend of acetate and carbon fibre reinforced wood, along with the sort of plastic around it. The wood detail, which has Gunnar carved into it, is along the sides of the glasses themselves. They look very sleek and impressive, giving off a high-class feel in their design. 

This pair of glasses comes in two designs: Maroon Rosewood or Grey Crystal Walnut. The grey is semi-translucent, all in one colour, whereas the maroon is a semi-translucent mix of dark and light maroon. Both feel like classic designs that could go well with a large number of outfits.

Gunnar Tioga glasses with their accessories

And, most importantly, the Gunnar Tioga is designed to block out 100 per cent of UV light and the majority of harmful blue light, so that you can game longer without eye strain.

These sorts of glasses are essential for those who look at screens for the majority of their day, as the reduced eye strain can allow for better sleep and fewer headaches.

There are two lens options: Amber, which has more of a yellow tint but blocks out more, and Clear Pro, which doesn't have a yellow tint but also isn't as good at blocking out harmful light. The Amber lenses on the Gunnar Tiogar specifically do not seem as yellow from the outside looking at the glass, compared to their other glasses. 

I do very much like the design of the Gunnar Tioga glasses. It has clear inspiration in the design, seeing the bit of trees and nature, and benefits from that. These are, as always, a quality pair of gaming glasses.
Jupiter Hadley
Jupiter Hadley
Jupiter is a prolific indie game journalist with a focus on smaller indie gems. She covers thousands of game jams and indie games on her YouTube channel, letting every game have a moment in the spotlight. She runs indiegamejams.com, a calendar of all of the game jams going on in the world, and judges many jams and events. You can find her on Twitter as @Jupiter_Hadley