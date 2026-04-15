Nubby's Number Factory, the PC cult hit, brings its Plinko-style puzzling to iOS and Android

Nubby's Number Factory is out now on iOS and Android

Jump into a Cruelty Squad-core style task of making bigger, better numbers

Plinko-style puzzling gives way to absurdist fun

So far today, we've had a relatively normal time. With updates for Mongil: Star Dive and Wizardry Variants Daphne, not to mention the upcoming release of Factory Balls Go! So it makes sense that now is the time for the nightmares to arrive with Nubby's Number Factory on iOS and Android.

At a glance, it may be hard to see what's wrong with Nubby's Number Factory. But if the strange graphics, Cruelty Squad-core effects and utterly derranged graphics don't trigger your fight-or-flight instincts, then the stakes of Nubby's Number Factory almost certainly will.

In the factory, you have one job: make the numbers go up. This Plinko-style puzzler sees you launching the titular Nubby across the board to strike numbers and increase them. Simple, right? Well, up until you realise that the stakes are absolutely astronomical, with your life and the entire planet on the line.

Workin' 9-to-5

If the term 'Cruelty Squad-core' I used earlier didn't already tip you off, Nubby's Number Factory is an absurdist spin on the Plinko format. Your job is ultimately bizarre and would be pointless were it not for the immense pressure put on you, and the fun comes alongside (or part and parcel with) the stress.

Still, you'll have 50 magic charms to help you out in increasing your number output, all with the intent of grabbing the sweet dopamine surge of efficiency and bigger, better numbers. There's even a lite version for you to have a go at, if you dare.

But if you're looking for a more typical, if slightly less loony puzzler, then you're in luck because mobile certainly isn't short on those. Just take a look at our list of the best puzzle games on iOS to find out which ones we recommend you try!