Choo-Choo Charles takes you on a nightmare-inducing train journey, out now on mobile

Choo-Choo Charles is out now on iOS and Android

Two Star's indie horror hit sees you taking on a strange, living train

Upgrade your own train and take on Charles while discovering how exactly he came to be

The concept of mascot horror has been a pretty prominent one in indie gaming. Nowadays it seems as if every horror franchise needs its own Pyramid Head, or Xenomorph, and that's definitely true in Choo-Choo Charles. And this nightmare-inducing indie horror has finally made the leap to mobile, available to buy now on iOS and Android!

Choo-Choo Charles has a relatively simple concept. As an unnamed explorer, you find yourself on an island plagued by an enormous arachnid train called Charles. You know, the usual stuff. And from there you have to do battle with Charles, aided by an upgradeable train, while exploring the island to figure out exactly what the creature is and how to kill it.

Like Thomas the Tank Engine mixed with SAW

Yes, it's a ridiculous concept. But one that's strangely intriguing, and if you're an arachnophobe like myself, then even the silliness of a spider-train can be more than a little chilling when it comes charging at you from out of the mist.

Choo-Choo Charles is also retailing for a very reasonable $4.99. Which is a far cry from some of the hefty price tags I wrote about in my most recent opinion piece.

It'd be easy to dismiss Choo-Choo Charles as a simple survival game with horror elements. But with its own plots and a villainous entity that toes the line between goofy and genuinely unnerving, it may well be worth taking a look at Choo-Choo Charles on iOS and Android if you're looking for a terrifying new horror game to give you the chills this summer!

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