Club Soko review - "Bouncing in and out of place"

Fantastic cut scenes

Interesting theme

Fun puzzles

There are a lot of grid-based, block sliding puzzles out there, but I've never personally played one that took place in a night club! Club Soko is a puzzler where you are trying to get through the club's various rooms, to a secret door, and down to a deeper level.

That may sound simple, but often this secret door is on the dance floor, where there are bouncers, other people, and even music speakers that need to be moved around. You often cannot control how other people react to you either, with bouncers always shoving you one space and huggers hugging you over to the next - someone even jumps you through their legs if you go over them. You'll need to manage how you navigate the dance floor by moving around people that you CAN move around.

In Club Soko, some of the people can be shoved to new places - often ones that are sitting still. They can work as walls or interact with people who can move them, so that they can end up in new places and block your ability to be shoved. Things like speakers do not get interacted with by the other characters on the screen and instead work like a wall, so that you don't get moved into that square.

A lot of the early levels are just trying to manage the bouncers and make sure that you can move around without having a bouncer shove you away from a door. As you do get deeper into Club Soko, however, more interesting characters end up appearing and the levels do feel more challenging. It becomes more about moving around the other individuals in hopes that you can create a clear path for yourself.

I do love all of the little cutscenes between the different chapters. The general theme feels refreshing, and the puzzles are very interesting. It's a well-made adventure that feels both familiar and distinct.