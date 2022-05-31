Gunfire Reborn Mobile tier list of best weapons

On May 18th, Gunfire Reborn Mobile became available for mobile all across the world. In this adventure-based game that blends RPG, Roguelite and FPS elements, players can choose to play with various heroes and of course, use a plethora of weapons to explore the game world. If you are a new player looking to find out which are the best weapons to use in your adventure, you are in the right place, as we've ranked every weapon in the game.

In total, there are 48 weapons in Gunfire Reborn. Of course, not all of them are the same, but they do share some common attributes based on their type. For example, a Sniper weapon is going to have high damage output, but low fire rate and reload speed. Certain weapons use a different type of ammunition, have bigger magazines (amount of ammo), aiming magnification and so on. The 8 different types that exist in Gunfire Reborn are the following:

Rifles

Submachine Guns

Snipers

Launchers

Pistols

Shotguns

Injectors

Melee

What makes each weapon unique is, of course, the Inscription on it. Without getting too into it, inscriptions can generally modify a weapon's effects and stats. There are 4 of them in total:

Normal

Rare

Gemini

Exclusive

Naturally, all these factors make the task of creating a tier list extremely difficult. There's no tier list that everyone will agree upon, but that's OK. If you already have a favourite weapon, and you do well with it, that's all you really need. After all, one's personal gaming experience is always the most accurate tier list.

With that said, we did our best to put together an accurate tier list that gives players (especially new players), a good idea about the current state of the game. Below you'll find our rankings for every weapon in the game based on their type.

Now, with all that out of the way, let's get right into Gunfire Reborn Mobile weapons tier list!