Gunfire Reborn Mobile tier list of best weapons
| Gunfire Reborn Mobile
On May 18th, Gunfire Reborn Mobile became available for mobile all across the world. In this adventure-based game that blends RPG, Roguelite and FPS elements, players can choose to play with various heroes and of course, use a plethora of weapons to explore the game world. If you are a new player looking to find out which are the best weapons to use in your adventure, you are in the right place, as we've ranked every weapon in the game.
In total, there are 48 weapons in Gunfire Reborn. Of course, not all of them are the same, but they do share some common attributes based on their type. For example, a Sniper weapon is going to have high damage output, but low fire rate and reload speed. Certain weapons use a different type of ammunition, have bigger magazines (amount of ammo), aiming magnification and so on. The 8 different types that exist in Gunfire Reborn are the following:
- Rifles
- Submachine Guns
- Snipers
- Launchers
- Pistols
- Shotguns
- Injectors
- Melee
What makes each weapon unique is, of course, the Inscription on it. Without getting too into it, inscriptions can generally modify a weapon's effects and stats. There are 4 of them in total:
- Normal
- Rare
- Gemini
- Exclusive
Naturally, all these factors make the task of creating a tier list extremely difficult. There's no tier list that everyone will agree upon, but that's OK. If you already have a favourite weapon, and you do well with it, that's all you really need. After all, one's personal gaming experience is always the most accurate tier list.
Also read:
With that said, we did our best to put together an accurate tier list that gives players (especially new players), a good idea about the current state of the game. Below you'll find our rankings for every weapon in the game based on their type.
Now, with all that out of the way, let's get right into Gunfire Reborn Mobile weapons tier list!
1
Snipers
Sniper weapons are all about dealing high amounts of damage with a single shot. Their scope accuracy is very high, as well as their critical damage. Their fire rate is predictably extremely low, as well as their magazine. With the exception of theSting and theWoodpecker, they use special ammo. Recently, Double Caliber's maximum magnification was increased by 0.5x, and it can be adjusted while scoping.
Tier
Weapon
D Caliber
Strike Wing
Woodpecker
A
Piercing
Golden Bow
B
Bloody Drill
Sting
Goshawk
C
- Check out the best Metroidvania games for your Android device!
2
Launchers
Time to talk about big guns, aka Launcher weapons. There are two types of them. Grenade launchers that use large ammo, and Rocket launchers that use Special ammo. Both types are able to deal huge amounts of damage over an area, due to the explosions that take place after each shot. After the latest update, theFrenzied Shark now has an automatic firing mode and optimized projectiles, plus a new inscription. Unlike other similar weapons, the Shrieker's projectiles can proc a critical hit.
Tier
Weapon
Shrieker
Mortar
S
Tiger Cannon
Justice
A
Frenzied Shark
Bone Dragon
B
3
Shotguns
Shotgun is a type of weapon that fires multiple projectiles per shot. That's a trait every weapon of this class shares. Naturally, the total amount of damage it can do relates to the number of projectiles hitting the target. Most Shotguns use Large ammunition with the exception of the Hell and the Wild Hunt and, compared to other types, this class has an average fire rate.
Tier
Weapon
Illusion
Pupil
S
Argus
Wild Hunt
C
Hell
Porcupine
D
- Check out the best Metroidvania games for your iOS device!
4
Pistols
The Pistol class is the largest in Gunfire Reborn, with 9 weapons of this type. They are known for their high accuracy, but also for their low fire rate and magazine. They can potentially do high amounts of damage due to their above average critical hit bonus. As a basic weapon, the Foundry has different traits.
Tier
Weapon
Sunder
Talisman
A
Scorching
Icy Spear
B
Prism
Glimmering
C
Thunder Storm
Foundry
D
5
Submachine Guns
Submachine guns are known for their extremely high fire rate and large magazine. Even though their per shot damage is relative low, they do have above average accuracy and critical bonus damage. As of today, there are 6 weapons of this type in the game. Let's see how they rank.
Tier
Weapon
Angelic Aura
Demonlore
S
Scalpel
A
Dual Fang
B
Concealed
Devourer
C
- Here are the top 25 best Android JRPGs for phones and tablets!
6
Rifles
Rifle weapons are known for their large magazine and above average fire rate. Every weapon of this type use Normal ammunition. That said, when it comes to their damage output, they lack accuracy and critical bonus damage compared to other types. There are 6 weapons of this class currently in the game.
Tier
Weapon
Firescale
S
Cavalry
A
Rainbow Arch
B
Big Hippo
Dragonchaser
Lightning