Gunfire Reborn Mobile: 5 reasons to check out the stellar FPS

The same PC experience now for your smartphones

Ever since Duoyi Games announced that it would be releasing Gunfire Reborn for mobile, we’ve been chomping at the bit to see if the Hong Kong based developer could bring the same level of addictive FPS gameplay that made it such a huge success on PC, to our touchscreens.

Now at long last, true to its word, Duoyi Games has launched its mobile port, Gunfire Reborn Mobile, for iOS and Android devices worldwide - and we’re glad to say it doesn’t dissapoint.

Since we’re already big fans of it ourselves, here are some reasons why you definitely shouldn’t miss out on this stellar first person shooter.

A Refreshing FPS+Roguelite Experience

Gunfire Reborn Mobile Offers an exciting, high octane experience that combines the fast paced action of an FPS, with a roguelite level based mode that offers multiple routes for completion and randomised level creation for replayability. As the player you’re given a selection of interesting and diverse characters to choose from, each presented with their own skill sets that you can build upon. Most importantly though, you’ll be treated to a refreshing hand-held shooting experience with a multitude of visual effects coming at you full speed, creating a sensory feast that will stimulate your eyes whilst keeping you on your toes and your finger on the trigger.

Distinctive Heroes with an abundance of arsenal

With many unique heroes and dozens of weapons to choose from (as well as hundreds of scrolls available) a player can mix and match, providing your character build with a powerful tactical boost that could see you achieve victory or fail trying. With every scroll obtained (offering occult attributes) and each characters unique set of skills and talents, you can enjoy a distinct gaming experience involving interesting skill development options, while blasting a path filled with carnage for yourself that takes place in a never ending reincarnation loop.

Go solo or be Social

Will you be social or will you go it alone? Gunfire Reborn Mobile gives you the option to either fly solo, or become part of a team, as you can co-op with up to three other players. If you choose to go it alone, you’ll need to utilize all of your shooting and dodging skills in order to avoid the oncoming attacks of your enemies. While in the co-op mode teamwork becomes essential in finding success. With its unique "sharing" and "reviving" gameplay, you will be offered a more interesting, fun-filled FPS while being provided with the unlimited possibilities that Gunfire Reborn Mobile provides.

Gorgeous visuals

Offering vivid landscapes and imaginative enemies lurking around each corner and every avenue, Gunfire Reborn Mobile presents you with a visually eye-popping experience, and in the process breaks away from the tired trend of current realistic style shooting games. This is achieved by the adoption of a low-poly cartoon style for a simple but slick three dimensional look. The game’s character modelling, weapon design, and environment design, offer a revitalized take on the genre.

Authentic Gunfire Reborn experience for mobile devices

With optimized touch screen controls and a brand new UI layout, combined with other accessibility functions including automatic fire, Gunfire Reborn Mobile gives its player a refreshing first person shooter experience, the game has also had its weapons shooting performance adjusted so they are now more in line with the habits of mobile gamers, as well as offering them a faster combat flow while retaining the original style of the PC game.

If you’d like to try Gunfire Reborn Mobile for yourself then you can find it right now to download from the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.