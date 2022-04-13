Gunfire Reborn Mobile combines FPS elements with RPG and roguelite gameplay, out now on iOS and Android

Duoyi Games has announced the official launch of Gunfire Reborn Mobile on April 13th, giving players the opportunity to engage in thrilling FPS roguelite action on iOS and Android. The mobile version of the popular PC game lets players go on a level-based adventure and join in on the two million copies of the game that have been sold across the globe.

Gunfire Reborn Mobile combines elements of FPS games and RPGs with roguelite features to give players lots of thrilling action in a low-poly basic art style. Different heroes have their own abilities players can tinker around with, as well as random weapons and items across procedurally generated levels. Players can go at it all by their lonesome or play with up to three other online buddies to enjoy the experience.

The game also features optimised controls for mobile, as well as a revamped weapon shooting performance. The game is already out in Europe, with release dates on May 11th and May 25th for Asia Pacific, and North America and Mainland China respectively. The official release date for the rest of the world is on June 22nd.

If you're eager to give the game a go, Gunfire Reborn Mobile is available to download on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. You can also have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game, or visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments. You can check out the game on Steam as well.

