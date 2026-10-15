Sifu, the critically acclaimed martial arts brawler, is out now on mobile

Sifu, the hit martial-arts brawler from Slo-Clap Studios, is out now on mobile

Fight through a classic story of martial-arts revenge, with brutal difficulty

Each death makes you grow older and stronger, but closer to your final end

As we head towards the weekend, you may already be deciding what you're going to dip your toes into. And you're already spoilt for choice, but it might well be worth taking a second glance because Sifu, the critically acclaimed martial-arts brawler, is available now on iOS and Android!

Sifu takes a classic story of kung-fu revenge and transplants it into the modern day. Playing as a martial arts student, you'll fight to avenge your fallen master and father by kicking and punching your way through multiple levels. It's one part Ip Man, one part Police Story and just a touch of John Wick.

Protect ya' neck

Of course, Sifu has two distinct selling points. The first being its brutal difficulty, requiring you to not just take on your enemies in hand-to-hand combat, but also improvise weapons and moves from the environment around you, again drawing on the fine legacy of Hong Kong cinema.

The second is your character growing older with each 'death'. You'll go from young and spry to aged and grizzled, with your power growing according to your age. Of course, that also means getting inevitably closer to that final death and having to restart the level from scratch.

Sifu was a massive hit, even getting its own screen adaptation as part of Amazon's Secret Level anthology. So while it has had to pare down some of the higher-fidelity graphical elements, I'm sure many of you will find it gratifying to finally play it on mobile!

Still, if that's not enough for you, then once you're done with Sifu, you'll find plenty of other new releases to try on mobile. Check out our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of our choice selections and most interesting launches from the last seven days!