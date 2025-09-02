Menu
Guardian Tales invites you into the fiery world of Mount Volver in its latest update

Things are heating up

By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android
| Guardian Tales
  • Recruit Kahlor, the first avatar of the Flame Dragon King, to your cause
  • Up to 50 free summons up for grabs
  • Social media events to be announced soon

Kakao Games is continuing its 5th anniversary festivities for Guardian Tales this year, with a fiery new update plus free summons to be given away this month. In particular, the World 22 Update welcomes the world of Mount Volver to the fantasy RPG, which is where the Flame Dragons were born. 

On your quest for the Eternal Flame, you'll team up with the son of the Flame Dragon King to help reclaim Kanterbury Castle. And with a new quest comes a new character too, of course - you'll get to recruit Kahlor, the first avatar of the Flame Dragon King, to your cause.

This melee fighter certainly seems like a welcome addition to your roster, especially with those formidable two-handed swords. Kahlor can also wield a special Flame Control ability along with a Volcanic Fury exclusive weapon.

As for the aforementioned free gacha pulls, you'll score 10 free summons every day from now until September 15th, with up to 50 free summons up for grabs. It's also worth tuning in to the official social media channels as Guardian Tales will be putting up community events to celebrate World 22.

More rewards will be given away then, but if you're keen on getting your hands on a bunch of them right now, why not take a look at our list of Guardian Tales codes to get your fill?

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking it out on the App Store or on Google Play. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the vibes and visuals.

