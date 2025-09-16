Guardian Tales releases a new collaboration event with Dead Cells featuring new costumes and events

Roguelite meets RPG

Guardian Tales has been busy celebrating its 5th anniversary, and just two weeks after the update that opened the mysterious world of Mount Volver, another surprise has landed. This time, Kakao Games is teaming up with Motion Twin to bring the acclaimed roguelite Dead Cells into the mix, adding a crossover that brings dungeon-crawling chaos to Guardian Tales’ offbeat charm.

At the heart of the Guardian Tales x Dead Cells event is Dark Mage Beth, who escapes her confines only to harness the might of The Prisoner in a new limited-time costume. Decked out in Dead Cells gear, she becomes Dead Cells Prisoner Beth, a fusion that carries both menace and style. You’ve got until September 30th to get your hands on the new skin and the rest of the crossover content.

On the lighter side, Heavenhold’s Princess is getting a makeover too, donning the Mushroom Boi outfit for what might be one of the most charming skins yet. It’s not just the heroes getting in on the action either. Collaboration-exclusive gear and cosmetics are rolling out too, including themed costumes for Plague Doctor, Knight, and Yun.

To set the atmosphere, you’ll further be able to unlock a Heavenhold Monument, a moody background, ghostly portrait frames, and a sticker pack fit for the occasion. And to top it off, a Lucky Roulette Event is live throughout the collaboration, giving you the chance to snag extra rewards and exclusive crossover items without having to put in too much effort.