Marvel Mystic Mayhem set to be shut down with service ending this year and updates halting

No so mystical now

When it first released, Marvel Mystic Mayhem offered exciting arcane action

But sadly, it didn't hold water with fans and is now set to shutter

New content updates have ceased, and information on when it will close its servers is on the way

The unfortunate truth of the competitive world of mobile is that we seem to consistently lose out on many different releases over the years. And the latest to see the axe fall is none other than Marvel Mystic Mayhem, with service set to shutter later this year as updates cease.

Marvel Mystic Mayhem saw you step into the shoes of some of Marvel's most magical heroes and characters as you took on the forces of the dream-weaving Nightmare. You'd also have familiar superheroes taking on more mystical forms to fight the arcane threats posed by Nightmare.

Unfortunately, as of today, updates and further planned content have ceased, with Marvel Mystic Mayhem seeming to simply not have gained the ground it needed to survive. For the moment, there's no news on when exactly it's being shut down, but there are plans for at least sixty days of notice to be given before Mystic Mayhem's servers close.

Counterspell

In many ways, Marvel Mystic Mayhem had the deck stacked against it. Consider Midnight Sons, which also focused on the more magical side of the Marvel universe. Unfortunately, while hits like Marvel Snap can shine the spotlight on lesser-known characters, they're still not solid enough to build an entire game around.

It's also worth noting that Marvel has been on a downslide in popularity since the decline of the MCU, and what fans there are on mobile have already been captured either by PC shooters such as Marvel Rivals or long-running mobile hits, including Marvel Strike Force. Sadly, Mystic Mayhem never really had much to make it stand out and draw in others.

But, with that in mind, there are still plenty of options out there if you do enjoy comic book heroes on mobile. Dig back into our video vault, where we ranked every Marvel mobile game.