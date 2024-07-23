Guardian Tales' fourth anniversary is here, with the chance for 150 free summons!

A reward worthy of a guardian

Guardian Tales' fourth anniversary is here!

And it's a doozy, with 150 free summons available for a limited time

A whole new character, check-in events and more are on offer

Kakao's Guardian Tales is turning four, and there are plenty of rewards in store for players checking in on this auspicious milestone. That includes free summons, a new hero and more! You'll get to mark the event as you jump in, but hurry because these rewards won't last forever!

At the time of writing, you'll be able to grab a limited-time 150 summons absolutely free. With these, you can grab any number of heroes, including the brand-new character Fairy Dabin. This canon-armed hero isn't your average fairy, and you can take her into battle against her arch-nemesis the Sea Witch in hopes of sending that hag to a watery grave.

And if you check in right now, you can claim 3,000 Gems, and participate in the Heavenhold Marble event. That's alongside attendance events that will let you garner enough resources to fully level up at least one hero of your choosing! So if you're a fan of Guardian Tales, lapsed or otherwise, now might be the time to jump in again and play.

Combining pixel-art aesthetics and RPG gameplay, Guardian Tales is one of those games that has been powering along in the background quite well. And with this latest anniversary event, we're seeing some pretty tasty rewards for fans. While it's not the biggest of milestones, for those of you wanting some easy summons, simply checking in for the duration of the event is sure to offer some benefits.

