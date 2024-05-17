7 Brotato tips for avoiding becoming a French Fry

Stop yourself from getting skinned in the bullet heaven game Brotato, use these tips to save your skin.

Want to get good at the new bullet heaven game Brotato? Then read on for our 7 tips to avoid getting french fried, mashed, or whatever other potato pun jumps to mind.

The bullet heaven genre has been an increasingly popular niche for mobile developers to tackle. Based on the original concept of a bullet hell game, where you have to dodge dozens if not hundreds of projectiles in a fast-paced shooter, bullet heaven games instead let you be the one blasting hundreds to thousands of enemies while collecting increasingly powerful weapons.

While the best-known (and arguably the best) in the genre is Vampire Survivors, we’ve seen many games crib elements of that game to make a splash on mobile. Survivor.io was the first to land on handheld, outpacing even its predecessor, and now the new and kooky Brotato is what’s top of the charts.

Brotato comes in two versions, one premium and one featuring in-app purchases. These tips will focus mainly on the latter version, but there should be a great deal of crossover for any version of Brotato that you play. We’re not going to give a rundown of bullet heaven games, as we assume you’re at least partially familiar with them to be interested in Brotato. So instead, let’s get started with tip number one: