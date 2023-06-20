Space Battleship Yamato: Voyagers of Tomorrow, a new adaptation of the classic anime series, is set to launch soon on G123

The latest addition to the HTML4 browser-based mobile game platform G123 has been revealed, and it’s a real blast from the past! Due out on June 22nd, Space Battleship Yamato: Voyagers of Tomorrow takes one of the most classic anime series out there and transfers it right to a browser-based gaming experience that is sure to entice fans of the legendary property.

In case you aren’t familiar, Space Battleship Yamato is one of those anime series that you might catch wind of when talking to a real anime old-head. It’s a classic sci-fi series that holds a lot of similarities to the legendary Gundam franchise, in that the main cast operates on a massive spaceship and takes part in massive space battles with mechs and ships alike.

Voyagers of Tomorrow is looking to transfer that nostalgic feeling of the series right to your phone or PC using the G123 browser-based platform. You’ll be able to head the titular Yamato, a massive hulk of a ship, and utilize it to partake in battles that will throw you right back to the good old days of watching the anime series itself way back when.

All of the gameplay systems aren’t entirely clear from the trailer we have featured above, but we can see scenes of the ship itself using its massive cannon to blast apart foes, and accurate recreations of the helm and hallways of the Yamato too. Add in the fact that many characters from the anime can be interacted with and spoken to as well, and the fanservice is clearly all there for lovers of Space Battleship Yamato.

It’s a safe bet, however, that you don’t need intense knowledge of this ancient franchise to enjoy Voyagers of Tomorrow. The sci-fi setting mixed with the anime aesthetics means that just about any fan of that sort of genre is sure to love it.

If you’re one of those fans, you can currently pre-register for the game at its G123 page ahead of that June 22nd release date!