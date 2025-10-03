Dodgeball Dojo brings family-friendly sports and card-gaming to mobile

Dodge!

Dodgeball Dojo has hit global launch with the anime-style card shedding game

Experience the classic tabletop pastime of Big 2 (or President, as you may know it)

Compete using anime-style characters inspired by hits of the manga and comics world

Over here in the West, we're used to anime and manga, and their inspiration, being mostly bloody and gory. Have a look at ol' Adi Shankar and the series he's produced, such as Castlevania and Devil May Cry. But in Southeast Asia, it's the inverse, where things are a lot more family-friendly, as aptly demonstrated by Dodgeball Dojo.

Developed by Fun-Gi Games, Dodgeball Dojo combines card shedding with classic sports action. Based on the popular tabletop pastime of Big 2 (called President in the US), the fast-paced card shedding gameplay is combined with anime-style characters and aesthetics packed with colour.

Make no mistake, though, this isn't just for kids. There's plenty of fun to be had for all the family as you compete for the same, simple objective of Big 2. Get rid of all the cards and win each round, but with new strategic twists and powers that evoke anime classics like Dragon Ball or Hunter x Hunter.

If you can dodge a final flash, you can dodge a ball

The big selling point outside of the fast-paced gameplay of Big 2 is, of course, that of the anime-style characters mentioned above. There's plenty of ersatz versions of famous characters, each with their own animations, stats and backstories. Some even evoke classic American comic strips alongside modern manga.

You'll also be able to collect spirit Pets to assist, allowing you to team your kung-fu fighting characters with other authentically indigenous animals drawing on real-life folklore. Having been in soft launch for over a year, the folks at Fun-Gi are eager to demonstrate how community feedback has helped make this the best global launch it can be.

