Grid Ranger is a wireframe shoot 'em up now available on iOS

So eighties it hurts

Grid Ranger is a new release from developer PixelJam

Blast your way through three action-packed, wireframe levels

Take on Infinite Mode for endless replayability

The eighties gave us a lot of great things. The A-Team, Rocky IV, Tron and of course the neon wireframe aesthetic. And now developer PixelJam have brought their synthwave-tastic shoot-'em-up Grid Ranger to iOS, to give you a heaping dose of that bright neon aesthetic in a convenient adrenaline-fuelled package.

Of course, for younger readers, this is all going to look a bit primitive, even if it is fuelled by PixelJam's personal V99 engine that seeks to offer modern performance with some truly retro graphics. But Grid Ranger manages to stand out with its synth-filled soundtrack and fast-paced action, nostalgic for older players and evocative of that new retro take on the eighties decade for those of us in the middle.

Content-wise, Grid Ranger may struggle to justify that $2.99 price tag as it comes with only three levels. There are randomised elements to make them replayable, however. With each offering a 'dodge and blast' section, then 'classic shmup' and finally a bullet-hell boss to cope with

Ranger lead the way

Where Grid Ranger really might shine, though, is in the Infinite Mode. Almost certainly what you were expecting here, it offers a randomly generated course with an escalating challenge to cope with as you play.

If you're a fan of PixelJam's previous releases, like Nova Drift, then this'll already be an enticing offer. And if you're unsure, it's well worth remembering this is the team behind the all-time classics Dino Run and Dino Run 2. So trust the process, or at least get your white suit on for an eighties-inspired experience.

