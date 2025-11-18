PlatyGuard: Swarm Slayer is a 2D roguelike platformer starring the unusual egg-laying mammal, out now on Android

They don’t need fedoras to fight evil

PlatyGuard: Swarm Slayer out on Android, iOS release to follow

2D roguelike platformer with combo attacks and buildcrafting

Fight over 50 enemy types spread across six major zones

PlatyGuard: Swarm Slayer has finally carved its way onto Android, and if you’re picturing something cuddly because the heroes happen to be platypuses… yeah, forget that. This isn’t Perry the Platypus clocking in at Doofenshmirtz Evil Inc. for another goofy shift.

PlatyGuard is a grimy, biopunk wasteland where your only co-workers are mutant insects, collapsing bunkers, and a survival rate that feels like a suggestion. iOS users will have to wait a little longer, but the chaos has officially begun on Android.

In terms of gameplay, Swarm Slayer is a 2D roguelike action-platformer, which sounds straightforward until you realise how much personality the combat actually has. Every Platyguard fights differently, as some parry and counter like they trained under a samurai master, others chain brutal close-range combos.

The real hook, though, is the buildcrafting. Runs are held together with a frankly irresponsible number of skills, items, and synergies. Lightning storms, summoned minions, magic barrages, it’s all fair game if you can survive long enough to stack it. Swarm Slayer wants you to break it in as many creative ways as possible.

The wasteland itself is full of little surprises, too. Corporate experiments gone wrong, Hive portals belching out chittering horrors, strange ruins that feel like they belong to a civilisation that definitely knew better. Six major zones and 50+ enemy types keep things unpredictable, and bosses tend to greet you with the kind of enthusiasm usually reserved for tax deadlines.

Platyguard: Swarm Slayer is out now on Android, with iOS coming soon. If you want a deeper dive before jumping in, check out Catherine’s Ahead of the Game feature on it, as she’s already broken down why this one’s worth watching. And if you’re hungry for more chaos-heavy runs, take a peek at our list of the top roguelikes on Android for your next obsession!