Green Pond Town is a narrative-driven puzzler where you must figure out what happened to Greenwater

Green Pond Town starts with a letter you weren’t expecting and a photograph that doesn’t quite add up. The people are there, the setting is clear enough, but their faces are missing. That’s the whole premise, and CottonGame is in no rush to explain it further.

Green Pond Town is a puzzle-driven narrative adventure that drops you into a dainty little town. You're asked to poke around until it all starts pushing back. You traverse the world in first person, exploring streets, houses, and interiors that feel abandoned without ever fully committing to that idea.

Most of your time will be spent looking around - be it a stalled car, a door that won’t open, or an object that seems out of place. Then what? You pick them up, combine them, and try them elsewhere in order to build a picture of what happened here and why you were drawn to it in the first place.

The puzzles aren’t anything over-the-top either, and fit well into the overall vibe. They’re tied closely to the spaces you explore in Greenwater town, which keeps the pace steady without turning into busywork.

The presentation stays simple. A lot of the imagery is black and white, the town is permanently wet, and sound is used sparingly. There’s no attempt to shock you every few minutes. Instead, the adventure relies on the discomfort of being alone somewhere that clearly has a history you’re not privy to yet.

What works in Green Pond Town’s favour is that it doesn’t oversell itself. It trusts you to be curious. If you enjoy narrative-led puzzle adventures where progress comes from paying attention rather than reacting quickly, this is very much built with you in mind.

