Gravemark brings its loot-losing dungeon crawl to Android

Pack light

Four classes tackle increasingly dangerous dungeon floors

Choose paths, manage your loot and risk losing everything

Gear, Relics and tattoos can’t be bought with real money

The four depths in Gravemark are named after Dante’s Inferno, which means the bottom floor of a free-to-play hack-and-slash is now Judecca, home of a seasonal leaderboard. Dante would have had something to say. More importantly, after a run of iPhone-first releases, it’s out now on Google Play and nowhere else. Finally, something for Android.

Gravemark comes from Tokyo hammock Inc., in English and Japanese, and it’s built for one-handed portrait. Your attacks happen on their own. You handle skills and potions, and the bigger decisions: which of two paths to take on each floor, and when to stop going down.

Loot improves the deeper you get, but nothing you find counts until you’ve carried it back to town. Die on the way and you lose the bag, the gold from that run, and any gear you put on during it, though anything you equipped in town and everything in your stash survives.

Each path card tells you how much one hit from the enemy behind it will cost you, so you’re always choosing against the HP you’ve actually got left. After every kill, time stops, and you sort through a grid bag deciding what’s coming home. You won’t even know what it is until it’s identified in town.

There are four classes: Knight, Reaver, Sentinel and Mage, each with its own skill tree, plus tattoos that give you power in exchange for something else. Relics sit a tier above Legendary, and there are 15 of them.

Tokyo hammock has said gear, Relics and tattoos can’t be bought, there’s no premium currency, and video adverts only play when you tap for a reward. Gravemark’s shop also sells battle speed, auto battle, an Ad Skip Pass and some characters.

Gravemark is out now on Android.

Our list of the best RPGs on Android won’t confiscate anything if you die halfway through.