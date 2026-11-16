Gravemark is a roguelike dungeon crawler you can play in portrait mode, out now on iOS

Gravemark, the roguelike dungeon crawler, is out now on iOS

Previously released for Android, it sees you delve deep into a winding labyrinth

Decide when to progress and fill your limited inventory space, with loot only identified upon return

Ever since 198X's Rogue, the idea of venturing into a dungeon, grabbing loot and attempting to exit without being killed has thrilled hardcore players. No surprise then, that Gravemark, a portrait-mode roguelike, has really caught our eye. And now it's not just Android players able to enjoy it, as Gravemark hits iOS!

At its core, Gravemark is your stereotypical roguelike. Venture into the deep dungeon, automatically battle enemies while selecting skills and potions, then decide what to put into your limited inventory space before choosing whether to plunge deeper or get out. The twists are the aforementioned auto-battles, limited inventory, and the fact you don't actually know what the loot is until you take it back to be identified.

One million years, dungeon!

Gravemark, in that respect, really carries all the mechanics you'd want from a roguelike dungeon crawler. Being able to take on vicious enemies, make tactical decisions and always carry the risk of dying and losing it all makes it well worth a look at, especially with that portrait play being perfect for on-the-go.

About the only unfortunate thing about Gravemark is that, you guessed it, there are hints of AI about it, especially with some of the key art. It's a shame because the core gameplay seems rock solid. And while I'm sure for some it won't detract, for me it does colour my perception of the game a bit.

If you're willing to give Gravemark a go regardless, you can find it out now on iOS and available already via Android, free to play.

Or, if you'd prefer a slightly more traditional (and forgiving) experience, why not check out our list of the best RPGs on Android, for adventures through worlds of fantasy and sci-fi?