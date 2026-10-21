Subway Loop brings The Exit 8-style anomaly horror to iPhone

Mind the gap

Spot anomalies and decide whether to leave the train

Five difficulty levels and a Nightmare mode await

Out now on iOS for $2.99, with Android promised

Android owners aren’t having a great day. Subway Loop is the third game I’ve written up today that launched on iPhone first, though this one is out now on iOS and has at least promised Android a seat soon.

It’s anomaly horror on a subway train. You ride the same carriage over and over, with the same seats and the same passengers, and at every station you make a call. If anything’s changed, get off. If nothing has, stay on. Get it wrong, and you’re back at the start, or at the last checkpoint on the easier settings.

Some changes are obvious. Others are a newspaper flipped over or the announcer calling out the wrong station, and a few you’ll only hear, so it’s very much a headphones job. There are five difficulties, from Easy up to Very Hard, which drops the checkpoint entirely, plus a Nightmare mode made up of nothing but the horrors. There’s a magnifier for checking the carriage on a small screen, and an accessibility option turns off the sound-only anomalies if you need it to.

If this sounds familiar, it should. The Exit 8 did the same in a Japanese underground passage, has sold more than three million copies, and has been on iOS and Android since last year. Subway Loop follows it closely, right down to get off or stay on, standing in for turn back or carry on.

A run takes anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour, depending on difficulty and how often you get it wrong. Which you probably will a fair few times.

Subway Loop costs $2.99 with no adverts, no in-app purchases and no tracking, and the same purchase covers the Mac version.

Halloween is eleven days away, and our list of the best horror games for iOS won’t make you memorise a single carriage.