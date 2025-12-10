GrandChase introduces the brand-new World 19 for you to explore with the Silver Land

With a chaser

Grandchase is expanding its universe with World 19

Investigate a mysterious fallen island and meet the Silver Knights

Jump into festive events for lucrative rewards

Grandchase, the popular free-to-play RPG from Kog Games, is set to see a major new update with the introduction of its 19th world. Tentatively titled the Silver Land, this new world offers a fresh story to uncover, various events with lucrative rewards and more to draw you back into Grandchase over the holiday season.

World 19 sees the characters Arme and Ryan journey out to investigate reports of an island having fallen from the sky. There, they meet Jin and Amy, disciples of the Silver Knights. And with conflict brewing amongst the knights, you'll want to check our Grandchase tier list to help you pick your lineup for this storyline!

It's an intriguing new story to explore, but even if you're just here for rewards and progression, there's plenty of lucrative goodies to stick it out for. World 19 Events task you with completing challenges to earn points, while you can also claim a free gift and avatar to celebrate the holiday season when you log in.

Chasing Amy

Of course, that's not the only Christmassy celebration taking place in Grandchase. With the launch of the Christmas Winter Festival: Eldfell event, you can dive into a host of new seasonal content. Head on over to Eldfell Square and jump into a variety of Xmas-themed activities and minigames, all with tantalising rewards that're fit for the holidays.

Yes, not only are there new stories to uncover in Grandchase this holiday season, but plenty of ways to catch up to the pack if you're jumping back in.

In the meantime, though, if you want to check out some of the other great releases on mobile that let you roleplay in the worlds of fantasy, the far future or beyond, we've got you covered. Our comprehensive list of the best RPGs on iOS is a great starting point for beginners in the genre, or those of you looking for hidden gems!