Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes welcomes you to the Coliseum arena for its tenth anniversary celebrations

Still strong a decade later

Enter The Coliseum, a massive arena filled with bosses

Era Levels bring a much-needed shift to the seasonal structure

New characters will keep showing up throughout the update

Ten years is a long time in mobile gaming, practically an eternity, but Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes has still managed to stay relevant. After teasing it a couple of weeks ago, EA and Capital Games have just dropped the 10-year anniversary update, and it’s one of those moments where you can’t help but return to the holotables for another go.

The big new toy is The Coliseum, a Batuu-set arena that feels halfway between a theme park attraction and a gladiator pit. You’re thrown at oversized bosses like a Pirate AT-ST and a Jotaz, the kind of fights where your usual team suddenly looks like it wandered into the wrong movie. It’s bombastic in a very “yes, of course, this is what a decade celebration looks like” kind of way.

Then there are Era Levels, the revamped version of the season structure, which is probably the smartest bit of design in the update. Instead of that usual split between veterans swimming in resources and newcomers trying to catch a moving train, Era Levels let everyone tap into seasonal bonuses when unlocking or powering up characters. It’s a great middle ground if you're starting out a decade later.

And since no birthday is complete without new party guests, the update rolls out fresh versions of familiar faces. Stormtrooper Luke finally gets his spotlight, there’s a Yoda-and-Chewbacca duo that sounds exactly as chaotic as you’d expect, and Duel’s End Darth Vader is already shaping up to be the poster child of the season. More characters are on the way as the Season of Anniversary rolls forward, so this is very much the opening act.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes’ update is now live across iOS and Android. And if all this Star Wars chatter has you scouting for more, take a look at our list of the best Star Wars games on iOS!