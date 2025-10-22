GrandChase opens pre-registration for its next character, Ace Sentinel Myrielle

And lots of other events

SR Myrielle will join GrandChase with her bow

Pre-registration open until Nov 4th

Themed rewards and other events to go live as well

Metatron, the Twisted Seraphim of Law, might have only just landed in GrandChase, but there’s already another arrival on the horizon, and this one’s got a bow. KOG Games has opened pre-registration for Myrielle, the Ace Sentinel of Eryuell Island, running until November 4th.

Myrielle’s an elven marksman who’s spent her life guarding the edges of her secluded island from intruders, watching the outside world drift by on the tide. But curiosity always wins out, and it looks like she’s finally ready to step beyond those shores. She’s calm, sharp, and precise, the kind of hero who hits her mark long before anyone else even draws their weapon.

If you sign up early, you’ll grab some solid rewards once she’s released, including an SR Myrielle, three exclusive Myrielle-themed items, and a shot at real-world merch through the GrandChase Merch Lottery Ticket. That includes things like acrylic stands, dioramas, photo cards, and stickers, all dished out at random, just to keep things interesting.

If you're wondering how Myrielle will stack up against the rest of the roster, here’s our GrandChase tier list! You can also get some freebies by redeeming these GrandChase codes! And if you’re already grinding away in GrandChase, there’s even more happening alongside this. The Extreme Jump Event is giving you a push to max out two heroes’ Chaser and Soul Imprint growth, while the Lucky Crane Event lets you pull for big prizes using coins you earn from daily quests. Basically, it’s a good time to log in, even if you’re not aiming for Myrielle just yet.

Another ace joins the chase soon, and she’s got her sights set far beyond Eryuell Island. You can pre-register for Myrielle now through the official page and check the full event calendar while you’re there. Download GrandChase now by clicking on your preferred link below.