DC: Dark Legion celebrates Wonder Woman Day and Halloween with a brand-new event

Rev up those chainsaws

DC: Dark Legion is combining Wonder Woman Day and Halloween in one event

Take on the forces of the Batman Who Laughs in the Nightfall Siege PvE mode

Unlock Wonder Woman Death Metal and gain further rewards in new sub-events

Halloween's right around the corner, and yes, that means we've got another event! But the folks at DC: Dark Legion aren't just celebrating the spookiest time of the year, but also one of its top trinity of heroes. That's because DC: Dark Legion is combining celebrations of Wonder Woman Day and Halloween into a single event!

Unsurprisingly, fans will recognise more of the influence of the Dark Knights: Metal event here, with the debut of none other than Wonder Woman Death Metal. Wielding the Chainsaw of Truth (yes, really), this new version of the iconic superheroine debuts in the Halloween's Dark Requiem event.

The event sees the debut of a brand new PvE mode called Nightfall Siege. With The Batman Who Laughs once more attacking cities across the DC multiverse, it's up to you to fight back. Successful defences grant you rewards such as Fragments of truth, while defeat can leave you without access to your squad for an entire day.

Avengers asse- oops, wrong company

You'll also be able to visit the new Halls of the Underworld shop. This is where you'll unlock Wonder Woman Death Metal to add to your lineup (check our DC: Dark Legion tier list for clues as to who'd pair well with her) by using Fragments of Truth.

Meanwhile, two other sub-events are also available, with Pandemonium of Hell allowing you to combat the Nightmare Stone's illusions with the Chainsaw of Truth. Meanwhile, Ghostly Serenade offers tasks for Hell's Candy, which you can then exchange for even further goodies.

If you're jumping into DC: Dark Legion for the first time, then don't end up going in unprepared! Dig into our DC: Dark Legion beginner's guide and our DC: Dark Legion codes list to get a head start on the competition in this battle of good and evil!