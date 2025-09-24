GrandChase brings Metatron to the fray in its latest update

The Twisted Seraphim of Law is here

Metatron is the latest to join the roster

She is a Ruin Mage Hero leaning on crit dmg

Growth events accompany her arrival

GrandChase’s big Spirit System update last month set the stage for a new wave of heroes, and now the first has arrived. Metatron, the Twisted Seraphim of Law, officially joined the roster today. She brings with her a mix of devastating critical damage and a storyline brimming with celestial conflict.

Metatron’s backstory in GrandChase is as heavy as her title. Once a Seraphim of Law, she ended strife in the Celestial World by dividing the gods into separate domains. But her vision of order didn’t sit well with the Creator, who sealed her away and unravelled her work. Reborn inside the body of a Primal Angel thanks to the Abaddon Lapis, she now returns with a pledge to enforce absolute order at any cost.

In combat, Metatron enters RPG as a Ruin Mage Hero. Her abilities lean on critical damage and synergy with the Spirit System, which enhances growth and makes her particularly formidable in PvP. She’s designed to punish those who dare resist her laws, offering a fresh option if you’re looking to enhance your team with a high-damage caster.

Alongside her arrival, KOG Games has rolled out a set of themed events too, including Onwards with Metatron, Metatron Character Story, Step Up, and Growth Aura. These events make it easier to strengthen her quickly while also offering extra rewards for progression.

See how she stacks up against the rest by checking out our GrandChase tier list! And to top it off, there’s a handy code you can redeem for additional items. Using GCMETATRON will net you Royal Hero Summon Tickets, a Costume Suit Avatar, Growth Cubes, and Divine Crystals to fuel her path.

Download GrandChase now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is free-to-play with in-app purchases. Visit the official website for more information and follow the Facebook page to stay up to date with all the latest updates.