Angry Birds 2 will send Red into outer space to celebrate in-game space event, literally

Safe travels, Red

Watch the livestream as Rovio sends a Red plushie into space

Community event still underway

50.5 billion feathers gathered

Now that the Angry Birds 2 Space event is underway, you'll soon get to see Red launched into outer space - and literally too, it seems. It's all kind of hush-hush at the moment, but you can tune in to the livestream at 12:00 PM PST to find out just how Red's intergalactic adventure will go.

This all comes as part of the festivities since players have now hit the "50.5 billion gathered feathers milestone". It's pretty out-of-this-world, I'd say, so it's no surprise Rovio wants to keep the celebrations going by doing something incredibly intriguing. They will, apparently, "send Red to the edge of Earth’s atmosphere and slingshot him back to Earth" - and as for what that entails, exactly, we don't have to wait too long to find out.

The world record attempt involves launching a Red plushie into space, so if you want to experience the hype before then, you can join the limited-time in-game event across the Angry Birds Space biome. The Space Race, in particular, lets creators go head-to-head where players can support their faves to earn feathers, with the winning flock securing a $25,000 donation to the Alveus Sanctuary.

The world record attempt involves launching a Red plushie into space, so if you want to experience the hype before then, you can join the limited-time in-game event across the Angry Birds Space biome. The Space Race, in particular, lets creators go head-to-head where players can support their faves to earn feathers, with the winning flock securing a $25,000 donation to the Alveus Sanctuary.

And in the meantime, you can learn more about the story behind the space initiative on the embedded clip above.