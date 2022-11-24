GrandChase is celebrating its 4th anniversary with in-game events, free summons and more

KOG Games has announced the exciting 4th-anniversary festivities of GrandChase, letting players join in on all the fun as the popular RPG commemorates this special milestone. Beginning November 28th, the celebrations will add a Special Summon Event into the fray, along with a Black Friday Sale and other in-game goodies for players to sink their teeth into.

During GrandChase Global's anniversary festivities, players can look forward to a special login event where an SR 5 Star Hero Select Ticket is up for grabs. The Burning Time Event, on the other hand, will let players level up their heroes, while the Quiz Event will reward them with gems every day.

There will be a special conversation that players can complete in the Underworld to score a special profile border as well. And finally, a daily special summon event is giving players a whopping total of 280 summons with free daily pulls. The BF Big Head Collection Event is bringing back rare avatars that players might have missed as well.

If you're keen on giving the game a go or experiencing the anniversary update for yourself, you can download GrandChase on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info, join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes, visuals and mechanics in case you're not familiar with the title.

