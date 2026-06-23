Grabby Crab tasks you with stealing shiny things from a temple, out now on iOS and Android

Every step matters but the floors don't cooperate

Grabby Crab is a premium grid-based puzzle out now on mobile

Levels revolve around planning paths as tiles break and shift

No ads or timers, with a focus on thoughtful, handcrafted challenges

A crab sneaking into a temple to nick a gem. Very Temple Run. Except Grabby Crab has absolutely nothing to do with Temple Run, and if you go in expecting that, you're going to have a bad time.

This is a puzzler. A proper one. You're planning a path across a grid, swiping your crab through ancient chambers one step at a time, grabbing the gemstone and finding the portal out before the floor disintegrates beneath you.

Every tile you move over can crack, vanish, or shift on you, so what looks like a clean escape route tends to stop being one fairly quickly. The crab doesn't seem to mind. It has priorities after all.

There are guardians in here too, marking and blocking parts of the board, and gem curses that mess with the rules of individual levels. Relics help you rebuild paths or reshape things when you've backed yourself into a corner. When being the keyword. Not if.

Grabby Crab is premium, so no ads, no tracking, no timers ticking away while you try to think. Hints are available if you get stuck, which I appreciate. Handcrafted levels on a rising difficulty curve, swipe controls designed for mobile, Game Center achievements if that means anything to you. It’s a clean setup.

The target audience is fairly clear: people who like logic puzzles, want something that won't rush them, and are fine with occasionally staring at a grid for two minutes before the solution clicks. If that's not you, it isn't going to change your mind. If it is, Grabby Crab will probably sit comfortably in your rotation for a while.

Grabby Crab is out now on the App Store and Google Play.

For more of this sort of thing, check out our list of the best puzzle games on iOS.