Crystal Saga Nova now lets you get a head start via the R2Games website ahead of its mobile launch

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Full cross-platform release to follow

Stays true to the franchise's 10-year legacy

Revamped visuals in 3D

Classic maps and real-time combat

For more than a decade, the Crystal Saga franchise has built a loyal following among MMORPG fans, spawning multiple entries including Crystal Saga, Crystal Saga II, and Crystal Saga Idle. Now, R2Games is bringing the series back with Crystal Saga Nova, a modern continuation that stays true to the original experience while introducing a host of upgrades for both new and returning players.

And with the PC launch, you can now embark on your own fantasy adventure via the official R2Games website ahead of its iOS and Android release. Eventually, a full cross-platform release will let you jump in via Steam and mobile as well, so there's no excuse not to forge your own legend no matter what platform you're on.

While R2Games' latest endeavour lets you enjoy an upgraded version of the long-running IP, you can still experience everything that made the franchise what it is - only this time, the class systems have been enhanced, the core mechanics have been improved, and the visuals have been revamped in a stunning 3D format.

Classic maps from Crystal Saga, Crystal Saga II, and Crystal Saga Idle will be making a comeback, with real-time combat across vast landscapes and against larger-than-life monsters. Of course, with exploration comes plenty of loot too - and with the lore that's heavily inspired by Greek and Roman mythology, there's definitely a lot to unpack here.

Obviously, given the genre, the multiplayer aspect is front and centre here, not only with the PvP elements but also with the guilds and alliances you can build along the way. All these come on top of the customisable cosmetics and the charming companions that'll make your adventures even more memorable.

If all that's got your interest properly piqued, you can now get your hands on Crystal Saga Nova via the official website today!