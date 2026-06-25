I stole gems in Grabby Crab and totally got away with it

Cue the kleptomaniac crustacean

I feel like I have to preface this by saying I, in no way, condone stealing, cheating, or thievery of any kind, but when you're a grumpy crab with a penchant for shiny things, I say go for it. The eponymous grabber in Grabby Crab knows what he wants and will stop at nothing to get it, so really, I admire that kind of single-minded vision and absolute commitment.

And with all the ancient guardians, crumbly floors, and crushed gems it somehow keeps overcoming every single time, he definitely deserves the win.

How he overcomes said obstacles is entirely up to you, though, but thankfully, there are no timers breathing down your neck or ads ruining your concentration here. The premium puzzler is perfectly packaged to keep you stealing your way through treacherous temples for hours on end, and it even works offline, so there's definitely no excuse to let all that treasure slip away.

And each stage ramps things up pretty quickly, with different elements you need to keep up with every time. There's the guardian that locks certain tiles to keep you from moving, the gems that curse you with a limited number of moves, and the one-eyed watcher who zaps the floor away just because. Sometimes, you'll need to redo the level just to see how things play out first before planning your next move - and there's no shame in that. After all, you get unlimited do-overs, and the third time's (or ten, or twenty, or fifty) the charm, right?

I think it's pretty much very safe to say that developer Tepes Ovidiu has redeemed himself from frustrating me with demanding Lost-And-Found animals in his previous work. I didn't get to play the one with the mage on a quest to find his stolen underpants, but for this one, I have to admit - I've been enjoying aiding my klepto crustacean way too much.

It's just that this determined little look on his face is too irresistible to me - with his brows furrowed and his claws clenched - and so I have taken it upon myself to help him fulfil his holy mission. I'm not entirely sure why he's been thrust into these ancient temples filled with precarious platforms and giant guardians, but, by god, I will get him through each stage no matter what.

Now, there's no specific story here or anything, but since I love a good narrative, I've built my own lore in my head. You see, as you progress through the stages, you'll come across stone statues on the main quest menu of the titular crab raising its claws triumphantly (there's even one where he's got a fancy hat on).

So, in my mind, he's actually the prophesied king of this ancient temple, but he was somehow cast away - cursed by an evil usurper or jealous lover or insert-generic-villain-here. But someday, when the time is right and when the Chosen One comes along (me), he'll rule over all the temple's guardians and reclaim his lost treasure.

Such is the epic tale of the Grabby Crab, and I am now totally, utterly, and inescapably in his grasp.