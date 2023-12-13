GPixel lets you race cars on a simulated piece of paper, out now on iOS and Android

JesterDay has announced the official launch of GPixel, letting players experience a modernised version of the good ol' days when all you have is your pen and paper to make for a proper timewaster. In particular, the charming mobile racing game lets you simulate a car race on a digital squared paper, which is all too reminiscent of mundane classroom days spent flicking things off the table to get through the boredom.

In GPixel, you can look forward to a turn-based race across a pixel grid, and while things look deceptively simple, you'll actually have to plan out your moves way in advance to best your foes strategically. You can also flaunt your flicking skills on the global leaderboards across different seasons and tracks in the World Tour mode, as well as test your own time management in the Time Countdown mode.

Additionally, there's also the Moves Countdown mode where you'll need to unleash your inner tactician when it comes to your trajectory across a limited amount of moves, along with the Night Race mode where you'll have to aim to win in the dark.

There are 28 different circuits to discover and 20 livery patterns. You can customise your car with a variety of colours as well.

If you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading GPixel on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.