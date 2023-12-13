MLB 9 Innings 23 is celebrating the holiday season with in-game gift box giveaways to thank its fans

Com2uS is celebrating all the bells and whistles of the holiday season for MLB 9 Innings 23, letting players join in on all the merrymaking within the officially licensed MLB mobile game. In particular, taking part in the Holiday Gift Box event will reward you with plenty of in-game goodies, which will run until December 31st.

In the latest update for MLB 9 Innings 23, you can look forward to earning points as you clear missions, which can then be used to redeem special rainbow-coloured presents. As soon as you open all the gift boxes, you can unlock an even cooler holiday gift box, which will have lots of progression materials such as the Premium Trainer Recruit Ticket, Team Selective Diamond Pack, Skill Select Change Ticket, and so on.

To thank players for all their love and support all this time since 2009, each gift box will not only contain in-game goodies but also something a little bit more heartfelt - a letter (handwritten, by the way) and a surprise gift will also be given away, which will give 8 members of the MLB 9 Innings 23 dev team a chance to show their gratitude to the loyal player base.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading MLB 9 Innings 23 on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.