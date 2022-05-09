Golden Bros tier list - Bros ranked from best to worst
| Golden Bros
Do you want to know the most powerful characters in Golden Bros? Then you are in the right place. Check out our Golden Bros tier list, where we have ranked the bros from best to worst.
BackgroundGolden Bro is a 3v3 action shooter game developed and published by Netmarble. It's being exclusively developed for mobile platforms. This play-to-earn shooter, based on blockchain technology, features real-time combat with simple controls.
Talking of gameplay, you have to form a team of 3 players and take on another team in real-time combat. You can invite your friend to create a team for better coordination, or you can even play alongside random players from across the world.
The characters in-game are called bros. Currently, there are nine bros available in the game to choose from. Each bro has its own playstyle and unique abilities. Such as Lady Thunder, who is a ranged hero, and has an ultimate that lets you start an electrical storm discharging all the power in her cannon. At the same time, Master Kung is a melee character whose ultimate deals a critical blow with a powerful uppercut.
Golden Bros tier listThe game itself has ranked the bros in different grades - R, S and A. But, the in-game ranks are based on the maximum level of the bros. But as we all know that it will take god knows how many months to reach the top level of bros. Hence our Golden Bros tier list not only considers the hero abilities, easy-to-play, and stats but also how quickly you can upgrade it.
1
Bros Tier S
- Master Kung
- Lady Thunder
- Margaret
Master Kung is no doubt the strongest hero in Golden Bros at present. It's a melee hero, and In any good hands is simply unbeatable and can take down not just one or two but all three members of the opposite team by himself. His ultimate ability, 'Rising Dragon', deals a critical blow with a powerful uppercut. The ability cooldown is reset if the enemy taking damage is knocked down. However, playing Master Kung is not easy and requires a lot of practice.
On the other hand, Lady Thunder and Margaret are pretty simple to learn. Lady Thunder is personally my favourite character in the entire game. Her ultimate Zapping Cannon starts an electrical storm that pulls nearby enemies and deals damage. It's a powerful ultimate and can one-shot kill opponent's caught in its range. However, the ultimate has to be aimed carefully.
2
Bros Tier A
- Jennifer
- Braine Newey
- Gregory
Jennifer is a ranged bro and is quite quick on the battlefield. Her ultimate, Spray and Pray, is one of the craziest ones in the game and can take down all three opponents if aimed at properly. Apart from the ultimate, Jennifer is a very easy-to-learn bro, and since it's a Grade A hero, you can easily upgrade it to higher levels.
Braine Newey is against a Grade A hero that is easy to learn. It's a ranged hero that fits it perfect for open 3v3 battles, so if you are battling in the rapper street, then don't forget to give Braine Newery a try. It's powerful on that map because of the extra duck turrets that he places on the map.
3
Bros Tier B
- Sugar-Sugar
- Crown Hunter
- Shooting Star K
Bros on the B tier list should be avoided. You should only pick them if you want to do something crazy. Sugar-Sugar is an S Grade hero, but his performance is poor on the battlefield. His attacks are easily dodgeable, and overall he isn't a good fit for any map. The only good thing is that his costume looks pretty sick.
Crown Hunter is a decent bro, but since it's more of a support hero, you should only be picking it if you are playing with your friend. If you are going to play with random players, then Crown Hunter isn't the best pick, as playing with Crown Hunter requires a lot of coordination with your other teammates to yield the best results on the battlefield.
With that, we conclude our Golden Bros Tier list. For similar content, take a look at our collection of similar content including Counter: Side tier list, Battle Cats tier list, and a lot of others. Go through the website and you're sure to find something that will interest you.