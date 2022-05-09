Golden Bros tier list - Bros ranked from best to worst

Do you want to know the most powerful characters in Golden Bros? Then you are in the right place. Check out our Golden Bros tier list, where we have ranked the bros from best to worst.

Background

Golden Bro is a 3v3 action shooter game developed and published by Netmarble. It's being exclusively developed for mobile platforms. This play-to-earn shooter, based on blockchain technology, features real-time combat with simple controls.

Talking of gameplay, you have to form a team of 3 players and take on another team in real-time combat. You can invite your friend to create a team for better coordination, or you can even play alongside random players from across the world.

The characters in-game are called bros. Currently, there are nine bros available in the game to choose from. Each bro has its own playstyle and unique abilities. Such as Lady Thunder, who is a ranged hero, and has an ultimate that lets you start an electrical storm discharging all the power in her cannon. At the same time, Master Kung is a melee character whose ultimate deals a critical blow with a powerful uppercut.

Golden Bros tier list

The game itself has ranked the bros in different grades - R, S and A. But, the in-game ranks are based on the maximum level of the bros. But as we all know that it will take god knows how many months to reach the top level of bros. Hence our Golden Bros tier list not only considers the hero abilities, easy-to-play, and stats but also how quickly you can upgrade it.