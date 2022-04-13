Golden Bros will soon enter Early Access on April 28th, with presales upcoming to hype up the launch

Netmarble has announced that Golden Bros, its blockchain-based shooting game on mobile, is soon entering Early Access this month. Beginning April 28th, players can get first dibs on experiencing the game as well as on acquiring Early Access exclusive points (eGBP). They simply have to equip Costumes acquired during the Presales to do so.

In particular, during the Early Access stage of Golden Bros, those who sign up will be granted unlimited durability to experience the crypto battles freely. Achieving a certain League or higher will reward eager players with a chance to nab Jennifer’s Classic Grade Costume.

Additional presales on April 25th and April 27th will give away a total of 30,000 of GB Mystery Boxes. Specifically, 10,000 of GB SugarSugar Mystery Box will be up for grabs on April 25th and 10,000 of GB Master Kung Mystery Box plus 10,000 of GB Braine Newey Mystery Box on April 27th.

Eager fans who're hungry for more info on the blockchain-based items, as well as a full roadmap of the most important updates in the game, can head on over to the Golden Bros' newly updated website. The real-time 3 vs 3 combat shooter also features simple controls that invite all players across different skill levels to join in on the fun.

There are no official product links on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store just yet, but if you're curious to know more about Golden Bros, you can have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game, or join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 25 best action games for Android phones and tablets?