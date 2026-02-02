God's Gang to bring an interfaith squad of superheroes to mobile soon

Godly

God's Gang brings a popular animated series to mobile in an upcoming episodic release

The series focuses on an interfaith team of martial arts superheroes

In the upcoming action-adventure game, you'll jump into the shoes of each hero in procedural arcs

The power of media to connect people has long been recognised. I mean, how many Saturday morning cartoons have had those 'very special episodes' about serious social issues? Well, that's what God's Gang is all about, and it's coming to mobile!

God's Gang is an online animated series created to promote the idea of interfaith cooperation. It's a little more on the goofier side of things, however, with each member coming from a different religious background and having their own martial arts fighting style. Members range from the Christian Chris Cross, the Muslin SuMuslim and the Jewish erm... Ninjew.

There's definitely a measure of goofy self-awareness in the series. And that's reflected in the action-packed side scroller making its way to mobile. Set to release episodically through February and March, with two levels covering individual members of the Gang and adapting episodes of the show.

That would be an ecumenical matter

While it's rather ambitious that God's Gang is pitched as a series for an audience between 9-19 (famously a lot of crossover between people in college and people who haven't even started high school), it's not exactly a bad idea. Although so far, we don't have much to go on in the way of gameplay, aside from it being an action-adventure side-scroller.

The animated series itself has already snagged a few million views, which is fairly impressive for a series not released on a major channel. But whether that cuts through to a broader audience on mobile will, I think, depend on how good God's Gang ends up being gameplay-wise.

