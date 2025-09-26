Goddess Order launches to offer action-packed side-scrolling combat, with hololive production collab underway

Preferred Partner Feature

Out now on iOS and Android

Immersive battles across side-scrolling levels

Optimised mobile controls and tag team battle system

Crossover with virtual creator group "hololive production" now available

Kakao Games has announced the official launch of Goddess Order, the studio's retro-inspired JRPG laid out across plenty of side-scrolling action. While the idea of pixel art and 2D might have you mistakenly assuming it's all a static affair, it's actually anything but - especially with the immersive combat and flashy skills you'll dive into across every level.

In particular, Goddess Order offers a deep tag team battle system where you can switch characters on the fly to ramp up the action, along with plenty of opportunities to dodge and counter across mobile-optimised controls. Combat is a truly hands-on affair, and to celebrate the launch, a special collaboration with virtual creator group "hololive production" is hyping things up too.

This means that members "Usada Pekora" and "Mori Calliope" will be debuting within the RPG for a limited time, and if you're keen on joining in, the special collab stories and missions will be available for you to participate in, along with fun mini-games as well.

Plus, it all ties together IRL too with hololive production talents "Shirakami Fubuki" and "Inugami Korone" livestreaming their gameplay. It's safe to say Kakao Games and PixelTribe have been busy building content for the community to make sure the launch is as epic as can be - and with multi-language support in six languages, anyone can join in.

By the way, if you're one of the early fans who signed up during the pre-registration phase, expect to score the SR-grade knight "Tia" along with 10 Mana-Imbued Pages for character summoning now that Goddess Order is officially out!

And if you're keen on interacting with the community too, why not take a peek at the official Discord channel to stay privy to all the latest?