Bump Superbrawl tier list - Heroes ranked and sorted by their class

Today, I'll share a Bump Superbrawl tier list with you, so you can pick and upgrade the best three heroes in the game first, and then round out your team with the next best three options.
Does that not make much sense to you? Don't worry, I didn't get it at first either. But now I've figured it out, I decided to create this tier list, which will set you on the right path, and with the explanation for each of those heroes too, you'll become a Master player in no time (hopefully!).
Upgrade your best three heroes in Bump SuperbrawlTo kick things off in the best way possible, you want to first focus on the three heroes you have the most shards for. These could be any three heroes, as long as you can upgrade them quite a bit. The reason that's key at the very beginning is that you'll be queued up against lower-ranking players, and those people probably don't have extremely high-level heroes just yet.
You want to counter them by picking any three heroes you have that can be upgraded to the max, preferably from the top tier I've shared below.
Next up, you need to focus on upgrading the best heroes from this listPicking the best hero that fulfils a specific role you enjoy is super important. They each have pros and cons, and each one can counter another trait. You should be prepared to upgrade the best heroes from each trait, so you can easily swap them out whenever you need.
Bump Superbrawl tier listCheck out the following pages where we have ranked all the heroes based on their traits, or go to a specific page you're interested in to check how the heroes rank!
Mages tier list
Mages' pros consist of range and movement, while their weaknesses are damage and bumps. They can provide buffs or debuffs, and they provide more utility than anything else.
- Strip (S tier)
- Baba (S tier)
- Teacup Baba(S-Tier)
- Cthuly (S tier)
- Anansi (A tier)
- Moony (A tier)
- Nook (A tier)
- Izzy (B tier)
Strip is one of the best heroes since he can displace enemies. He can pull them towards himself and deal damage, and if he uses his super attack, he can silence enemies, preventing them from using their super attack. This puts him above the rest on our Bump Superbrawl tier list.
Baba can transform enemies into pigs, stopping them from being able to attack - if the super attack is used on allies, they will transform into unstoppable pigs, which deal increased damage and have a lot more HP.
Similar to Strip in a way, Cthuly can also displace enemies, but instead of simply pulling them away, he swaps places with them, which can leave them in a pretty bad spot (literally). His super attack can teleport enemies to their original position, which can be a game-changer when used correctly.
Shooters tier list
Shooters' pros are range and attack, while their weaknesses are their low HP and movement. They are insane damage dealers, and can even cause explosions!
- Lil' Reaper (S tier)
- Blinx (S tier)
- RAVYNN(S tier)
- Mardi (S tier)
- Dragora (A tier)
- Arjay (B tier)
- Miss Pele (B tier)
Lil' Reaper is one of the best Snipers in the game right now, which is why he ranks at the top of our tier list. He can deal multiple instances of damage, and his super attack is incredibly good if you can predict where your enemies will be.
Blinx is another top-tier option. With his ability to fly, he can dodge damaging areas on the ground, and his attack can fire lasers that pierce through enemies.
Mardi can be incredibly good, or incredibly bad, depending on her positioning. She can summon turrets that attack enemies, and when she uses her super attack, she will put down a super turret, which deals even more damage and has increased HP.
Brawlers tier list
Brawlers' pros are their increased HP and bump damage, while their weaknesses are their low dash damage and range. They are the "warriors" or "tanks" of the game, depending on the hero, and they can be ruthless.
- Ash (S tier)
- Kamo (S tier)
- Jiang (A tier)
- Dorn (B tier)
- Minitaur (B tier)
Ash is one of the easiest heroes to play, and also one of the best, in my opinion. He can revive and deal a pretty good amount of damage to enemies within his skill range. It's worth noting that he deals increased damage to the enemies closer to him!
Kamo can be a bit of a difficult one to pull off since you need to know your enemy's position. He can pull himself towards a target, dealing damage with his normal attack, while his super attack can cleanse Fire and Poison zones. If you can master him, you will greatly benefit your team.
Dashers tier list
Dashers' boast increased movement range and dash damage, while their weaknesses are their low attack damage and range. They are useful damage dealers who can provide incredible buffs for their allies or debuffs for opponents.
- Val (S tier)
- Petra (S tier)
- Ragin' (S tier)
- Punzel (S tier)
- Tezca (A tier)
- Hariq (B tier)
Val is one of the best heroes in BUMP! Superbrawl. Sure, she can deal good damage, but the main reason she is in the S tier is her super attack, which can block one instance of damage on allies while dealing increased damage to enemies.
Ragin' is a master of AoE damage. He can hit up to three enemies if they are close to each other, both with his normal attack and his super attack. And for an added bonus, while using his super attack, he becomes invulnerable.
Punzel is the last hero on our Bump Superbrawl tier list that's worth writing about. Her job is to knock back enemies. With her super attack, she can push even items. She can be a great displacer, and also deals pretty good damage for a Dasher!
Punzel is the last hero on our Bump Superbrawl tier list that's worth writing about. Her job is to knock back enemies. With her super attack, she can push even items. She can be a great displacer, and also deals pretty good damage for a Dasher!