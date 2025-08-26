Interview: Pixel Tribe discuss the upcoming launch of its side-scrolling action RPG Goddess Order

Preferred Partner Feature

After two years of serious grinding, Pixel Tribe - a team composed of the core developers behind Crusaders Quest - is finally on the cusp of releasing its highly-anticipated, pixel art RPG: Goddess Order.

Billed as a tag team, 2D pixel action-RPG, Goddess Order combines stylised pixel art with side-scrolling gameplay and a unique "tag team" switching system that allows players to freely and easily switch between characters during battle.

Having followed its development since its prologue trailer dropped last year, we leapt at the chance to interview Jinsung Choi (Producer), Terron Jung (Content Director), Jeonghwan Lee (System Director) and Dongsun Lee (Art Director) from Pixel Tribe about Goddess Order’s production and upcoming launch.

Jinsung Choi: I believe the charm lies in the tactile feel of action you can experience through direct control, the beautifully crafted characters shaped in 2D pixel art, and the vivid world where those characters come to life. All of these elements blend together to create an engaging story. Another key differentiator is our combat system, which allows players to enjoy deep, satisfying battles and action even in a mobile environment.

Jeonghwan Lee: We built the game around the core concept of rotating between three knights, and through a unique feature called the Link System, we aimed to capture the experience of fighting alongside other knights. This design allows each knight’s role and synergy to be fully realized in combat.

Terron Jung: All the great pixel games have inspired ‘Goddess Order.’ Many members of our team are fans of pixel-based action games, fighting games, and pixel JRPGs from the 1990s to the early 2000s. While today’s games are amazing in their own right, the games from that era were truly something special.

Terron Jung: In an early draft of the story, characters named Venitor, Gridor, Aragon, and Irator had all died. Only after their demise did Aaron embark on the path of Nigredo (blackening) and begin his ultimate journey toward Albedo (whitening). Though these characters no longer appear, this initial setup somehow still echoes our own story.

Looking back at the game from its prototype days, it’s almost hard to believe it was ever like that—it has changed so much. I think this is something all game studios that work hard and take on challenges go through. Throughout development, we faced many hardships and moments of sudden discouragement, but each time we overcame them with love, wisdom, and courage… and at times, with strokes of fortune that were hard to explain. Those experiences are woven throughout the entire game. I realize this might sound overly metaphysical, but it truly is the case.

Jeonghwan Lee: I’m most proud of the tactile, manual-control action combat and the strategic depth that comes from building teams and setting up knights to make those battles run smoothly.

I also take pride in delivering satisfying manual combat with charming pixel characters, along with a story that pops when it needs to and turns serious when the moment calls for it. These are, in truth, surprisingly difficult elements to attempt in a mobile environment—and even harder to succeed at. In any case, we took on that challenge. While player feedback has yet to come in, we quietly hope that our efforts will be met with positive reviews. If players enjoy the game and think well of it, our pride and joy will only grow stronger.

Jeonghwan Lee: We’re giving away the 4-star knight, ‘Tia’. Like ‘Lisbeth’, who is provided from the start, Tia is a Fighter class knight, making it easy for players to get familiar with the game’s systems—and above all, she’s adorable! In addition, players will receive a beautiful profile frame that can be displayed to other users, as well as 10 Mana-imbued Pages, a currency for summons, to help them settle into the game more easily.

And that concludes our discussion - and on that final point, if you’d like to receive those aforementioned rewards ahead of the Goddess Order’s global launch next month, then you can pre-register now via the official Goddess Order website.