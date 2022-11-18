Goddess Soul reveals a brand new trailer and some light gameplay details after a year after the initial announcement

Kakao Games and LoadComplete have released the latest trailer for their upcoming side-scroller action RPG Goddess Order. Having been announced a little over a year ago, it’s excellent to see that that time has been spent making this game not only look like a lot of fun but visually stunning as well.

I’d be remiss not to mention the graphics of Goddess Order over anything else it has going on first, as this 2D sprite work is just phenomenal. Each character in this trailer is so visually distinct from one another, and they all seem to have some pretty unique designs that are fully realized within this gorgeous art style. Given LoadComplete’s pedigree with the hit mobile title Crusaders Quest, which also sported a similar style, it’s hardly a shock but it really does blow me away regardless.

Gameplay-wise, Goddess Order is looking a lot like the classic and legendary Dungeon Fighter Online, sporting a side-scrolling style of view as you do battle against hordes of foes in intense and fast-paced action combat, mixing together moves to create insane combos and do as much damage as possible. Dungeon Fighter appears to be the prime inspiration but there’s definitely a bit of Maplestory thrown in there as well.

Story-wise, details are quite slim, but we do know it takes place in a gorgeous high-fantasy setting with your typical elves, goblins, and giant axe-wielding warriors, so if that’s your bag, you’re gonna find a lot to love here.

Goddess Order does not currently have an official release date, nor any sort of pre-registration or store pages available, so we’ll just have to stay tuned for more information in that regard. In the meantime, check out that trailer above to see the game’s gorgeous combat in action!