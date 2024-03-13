Goddess Order, Kakao Games' upcoming pixel-art JRPG, drops new teaser site and prologue trailer

Go on a JRPG-esque quest to save the world

Teaser site now live

Check out the prologue trailer for more

Kakao Games has dropped a new teaser site for Goddess Order, the studio's upcoming side-scrolling RPG. In particular, you can discover more about the narrative and characters within the pixel-art title, with a special prologue trailer that should hype up the game even more.

In Goddess Order, you can look forward to embarking on an epic journey with Princess of the Prophecy, Lisbeth, Mystox Sniper, Violet, and Warrior of the Earth, Jan. Developed by PixelTribe (of Crusaders Quest fame), the action-packed game offers a JRPG-esque experience where you'll fulfil - as the title suggests - the order of the goddess to save the world from a looming threat. There are three main characters to choose from as you go up against fearsome beasts, all while encountering colourful characters to aid you on your journey along the way.

The game features controls that are optimised for mobile devices, with challenging dungeons you can dive into to test your combat prowess. All these are presented with lovely pixel graphics to bring on all the nostalgia.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? If you're on the hunt for more games where you can enjoy a blast from the past, why not take a look at our list of the best retro-inspired games on iOS?

There's no official word yet as to the release window for Goddess Order, so you'll just have to stay tuned for future announcements. For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by joining the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visiting the official website for more info, or taking a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals as well.