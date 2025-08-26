Ahead of the Game - World Eternal Online lets you team up to save the world across a new fantasy MMO

Unexpected team-ups are the best

Hello and welcome to Ahead of the Game, a series where we tell you all about an upcoming game that, despite not being out yet, is available for you to play at the time of publishing. Through this series, you can grab a chance to play games well ahead of their release date, be that through Soft Launch, Open Beta, Demos, or more.

Faraway fantasy lands and epic quests to save the world will always have a place in my heart, so anytime a new MMO joins the fray, it's always worth a look.

World Eternal Online definitely doesn't disappoint in that respect, as it offers exactly what I know and love about these magical multiplayer experiences, topped with cool characters and real-time action.

Essentially, you'll pick a class and venture out into the great big world, fighting monsters within a set amount of time. There are specific goals you'll need to hit - whether that's slaying a number of elite monsters or simply opening treasure chests just because - and once you've cleared all that, a massive boss appears to bring on the pain.

The catch is that the battlefield will keep on shrinking as the timer counts down, and if you manage to defeat the boss, you'll reap your hard-earned rewards. If you don't, though, the arena will keep shrinking until you inevitably perish.

That added mechanic definitely spices things up a little bit to set World Eternal Online apart from its genre peers, so each time I'm thrust into the heat of battle, I immediately try to find the nearest player on the mini-map and try to team up for both our sakes.

It's a nice touch to essentially force us to do some coincidental co-ops, but I don't mind at all - it's always fun to find a random stranger out in the wilderness you can team up with for the greater good.

The heroes, of course, are the stars of the show here, as each one will not only boast their own cool looks but also different skills that will prove useful in combat. It all depends on your playstyle, but at the moment, I'm very much enjoying my frost sorceress and her icy powers of death.

So, how do you play World Eternal Online?

At the moment, World Eternal Online is in its early access phase, which means things will definitely still change once the MMO officially launches. There are guilds and raids to join and PvP battlers to dive into, and with what I've played so far, it does seem like I've only scratched the surface of what Althea's world has to offer.

It's available to download if you want to give it a go, with an expected launch date of September 30th on the App Store. Do take that with a grain of salt, though, as these things often change without prior notice!